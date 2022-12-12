"If a person comes in not crumpled, it means his house is connected to critical infrastructure, and the light wasn't turned off. The rest, usually, are in different socks.”

Despite the Russian missile attacks, Ukrainians haven’t lost heart and manage to find a reason for jokes, even in situations where there is no water and light for several days.

"For two days, there was no electricity, water, mobile connection, or Internet. It has just been turned on, but for how long? The water smells like mud and is black, like coffee. The bathtub and toilet are dirty and smelly. Putin is preparing for the 100th anniversary of the USSR", reads a post from one Ukrainian on social media. The USSR was founded on December 30, 1922.

"My youngest son Misha has Down syndrome," says Iryna Firsanova. “A week or two before the blackouts, he started going into the bathroom with toys, turning off the light, and sitting in the dark. We didn't understand. He must have sensed future events."

Oleksandra Arakelyan describes one attack: “There was no electricity for 37 hours and water for almost two days. The lack of heating was even longer. We already have sub-zero temperatures. My baby always crawls on the floor, but it was icy, so I had to limit the baby's movements. In addition, the children suffer from bronchitis, and without light, we couldn't perform the inhalations prescribed by the paediatrician.

Misha Firsanova at school. His mother Iryna said: “A week or two before the blackouts, he started going into the bathroom with toys, turning off the light, and sitting in the dark. We didn't understand. He must have sensed future events."

"The worst thing is that after the last shelling, the electricity isn't turned on according to the schedule, so it's impossible to plan anything. When the light comes on at night, you wake up, cook, start the washing machine, and charge your gadgets.

"We began to save electricity. I hardly ever use the dishwasher and dryer. Washing is rarer and more optimised. I cook many dishes simultaneously (three rows in the oven, for example). There is no light in the morning; we couldn't make coffee and prepare breakfast for the children because we have an electric stove. That's why we bought a gas stove with cylinders.’’

“Walking with a younger child without an elevator is also an adventure,” Oleksandra continues.

We live on the 13th floor. We lower the stroller when there is light and lift the child on foot. We carry grocery bags to the 13th floor.

"The electricity was turned off twice while training in the older child's pool. My daughter was drying her hair in the car, but the temperature outside was below zero. Therefore, we were forced to quit swimming lessons. Constantly there is no mobile connection. And I couldn't work online. But we bought a router that charges from a power bank, so we have the Internet for a while.’’

“Despite this, I and my surrounding neighbours are categorically against negotiations with the Russian Federation,” emphasises Oleksandra. “We mustn't compromise under any circumstances. We'll win! The world's support, weapons supply, and air defence are essential to us. And there can be no dialogue with a terrorist because it will lead to worse consequences in the future."

"No negotiations! They are not successful at the war, so they're killing the civilians,” confirms the mother of Misha, the boy with developmental disabilities. “We have no doubts about victory. Now we're trying to preserve the crumbs of our normal life.

"Kindergarten in the morning, then we go to the speech therapist. Next on the schedule are creative classes and preparation for school. My son is eight years old but lags behind his peers in development. So lessons are vital for Misha.”

Oleksandra says:

Our children grow up in the dark, play under the light of flashlights, get cold... But I want to say a big thank you to the energy workers. They are real heroes and do the impossible.

“After network repairs, a schedule of outages appears, then life is easier because you can plan your day.”

The elderly are the most vulnerable. "Because of the lack of light, the war, and the cold, many people have suffered depression," shares pensioner couple Mykhailo Gabrilchuk and Nina Verizhenko.

“We sat without water for three days. Now we keep the stock in bottles. Prices have increased. Candles and flashlights cost lots of money, which pensioners don't have. Thank God my daughter sent LED flashlights, candles, and batteries from Germany - we can use them frugally to see at least something.

"But still, we spend part of the light on drawing, using a headlamp. The process is a little reassuring. It would help if you did something not to be depressed and not sleep all the time. Otherwise, you turn into Pavlov's dog - 'the light was turned on - you are running, cooking, washing, cleaning, going to the store, the light was turned off - going to sleep.'

Mental toll

Ukrainians are an inventive nation. During blackouts, "I knit warm things with a flashlight, and my husband reads books aloud to me," says Rada Makeyenkova. Natalia Rep'yakh prepares flowers for winter and also knits socks for the military with a USB light bulb. Many families have bonded by playing board games instead of traditional TV viewing. But there are also people whose psyche can't stand it.

"I'm hysterical!” says Lilia Hetmanenko. “These bastards are stealing our lives. A heavy missile attack marked my son's 18th birthday. We sat for 10 hours without electricity. The holiday was spoiled, but my son said he would remember his 18th birthday forever."

Business suffers even more from blackouts. "The building where I work will not be heated," says Yulia Kukosh, owner of a sewing studio. “This is the city's decision to save resources. So I will be closing like many other businesses. But it won't break us. No negotiations with the aggressor - there is no way back. We must go to the end."

"The Russian attack is not only physical but also psychological. We are against negotiations,” Nina and Mykhailo agree. “It is challenging for us, but we understand that the enemy will not retreat, and our children will live under the threat of other invasions. We believe that the war will end with the victory of Ukraine."

Support for Ukraine army

More than 90% of Ukrainians oppose any negotiations with Russia. Even more diligently, people transfer donations to the Armed Forces and make candles for soldiers. "We twist the cardboard, put it in a tin and fill it with paraffin, beeswax or synthetic wax," says Olena Mishchenko.

“We collect leftovers all over the country. Sometimes we go even 100 km for materials. So that the guys at the forefront could warm themselves and dry their clothes and shoes. These are the candles that soldiers put in the dugouts at night."

Mykhailo Gabrilchuk goes for bread with a flashlight since the elevator and the stair lights are not working.

Volunteering supports lots of people. Moreover, those who do good deeds are no less than those who use their results. "I live by thinking of at least three good news stories in the morning and doing three good acts for balance," says Darina Yakovenko. “Let small news, but good. Let small things, but someone is a helping hand — the art of small steps in action. Works great".

Even more, Ukrainians are warmed by their traditional national humour and indomitable optimism. "I'm staying!” says Hanna Shevtsova.

“I live on the 24th floor, water and heating are on electricity. I have two children - five years and three months. But I'm at home. I'll settle down, I know. After a nuclear war, the cockroaches and I will survive.

I will have a cool figure from running up the stairs. The cold will strengthen my children's immunity. My hair will shine from the cold water. Men will have Apollo's torso from carrying bottles up to the 24th.

"A power bank will provide light. We'll play board games we bought earlier but didn't open because there was a TV. I will walk in cool woollen Carpathian (Western Ukraine) socks I bought to have fun.

"We will sleep in each other's arms and not drive away the dogs and the cat. I'll survive, and I'll survive in my home, and everything will be great for my family and me. The Russians will forever remain a cursed nation for the genocide that their 'collective-Putin', which consists of millions of Russians who support this war, arranged for Ukrainians."