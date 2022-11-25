David Garrahy: COP27 shows Ireland can become a climate leader

COP27 didn’t lead to a consensus on the future of our planet, but the disagreements at the end did show where the biggest challenges lie.

The global climate summit was held in Sharm-el-Sheikh, near Mount Sinai, where God gave Moses the ten commandments.

Any hopes of a similarly strong statement from COP27 were dashed in the early hours of Sunday morning as the final agreement took shape.

Thanks to the efforts of the EU, and Minister Eamon Ryan, the lead EU negotiator, a new fund was established to help the most impacted countries with the loss and damage they have and will suffer from climate change.

However, Governments couldn’t all agree that we need to phase down the use of fossil fuels.

Big oil-producing States such as the United Arab Emirates, hosts of next year’s COP28, vetoed this despite over 80 countries supporting a phase-down of fossil fuels.

COP27 has gotten the world no nearer to keeping temperature rises below 1.5 degree Celsius.

I attended COP27 as a delegate for an animal protection charity and spoke to a lot of Government representatives, civil society leaders, and activists. Most were unhappy with the outcomes of COP27.

The world is quickly moving towards a warmer planet and we are seeing more freak weather events and climate destruction.

It’s estimated that under current trends the world will overshoot the 1.5 degree Celsius limit for global warming by over 1 degree.

This could mean even worse warming and even more destruction in the coming decades.

Large areas of the world could become unhabitable. Millions or perhaps billions of climate refugees would have to leave their homes.

This is the pathway we are following under current trends.

There are some hopeful signs, however.

A number of years ago, the world was on track to 4 degree Celsius increase in global warming, the fact that we are currently on target for 2.5-2.7 degrees is progress.

The United States has just recently adopted a climate pathway to reduce emissions from its key sectors.

The European Union continues to be a climate leader and aims to be climate neutral by 2050, or even before.

India and China have recently stepped up to make their own climate neutrality commitments.

The ejection from the Presidency of Brazil of climate-change sceptic Jair Bolsonaro is positive, especially as the new President Lula da Silva announced that he will halt deforestation in the Amazon by 2030.

COP27 suffered from the haphazard organisation of the Egyptian hosts.

Over 33,000 delegates registered and flew into the tourist resort town of Sharm-el-Sheikh for the two-week negotiation.

Egyptian authorities were nervous about any demonstrations or protests and there was huge security, not necessarily all for the protection of delegates.

The lack of catering for the delegates, some of whom were negotiating into early hours of the morning was a common subject of gossip and complaint.

There were reports of some ill-tempered exchanges in some of the discussions. Though the progress is far from sufficient, it is a platform to build upon.

Expectations are now turning to the next COP Presidency, the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

The UAE has a choice – it can either double down on the opposition it and other petro-states showed at COP27 to a phase-out of fossil fuels, or it can show its own steps towards renewable energy as a model to other countries and show a pathway to ending fossil fuels dependency.

A global stocktake will also be undertaken to investigate where the world is regarding the implementation of the Paris Agreement – this will be available around 2024.

Ireland can play a leadership role in delivering an ambitious climate agreement in the future.

We are an emerging renewable energy leader and have very ambitious goals for greenhouse gas reductions, though our delivery of these goals will be increasingly scrutinised.

If we are to do so, we need to increase our government’s engagement with the COP process.

It is not just in negotiations where decisions are made, and priorities agreed upon – there are side events and discussion areas where Ireland is less represented.

Some countries have appointed Climate Ambassadors, for example, John Kerry in the United States, whose role is to travel the world to gain understanding and consensus on climate policy.

This could be a role for a diplomat or high-level Irish climate leader.

Ireland needs to highlight and give a profile to its increasing transition to renewable energy, which will be an example to other countries.

Ireland is finally starting to grapple with the reality of our zero emissions future. We need to learn to share our example to gain allies on the path to a more sustainable world.

:: David Garrahy is a public affairs professional living and working in Brussels.