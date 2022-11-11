The Mick Clifford Podcast: David Quinn on hate speech and why we won’t talk about immigration

David Quinn is for many a standard bearer of conservative Catholicism, through both his commentary in the media and his stewardship of the Iona Institute.
He says that he is one of the few voices of conservatism around today in a media bubble that, some, including himself, would say is dominated by liberal and left wing ideology.
On this week’s podcast he talks about hate speech and why it is unsatisfactory in its current construct, why we won’t talk about immigration in this country and what exactly is the illiberal left.
He also addresses the frequent allegations that pop up — usually on social media — about the funding of the Iona Institute.