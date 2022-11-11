The Mick Clifford Podcast: David Quinn on hate speech and why we won’t talk about immigration

The Mick Clifford Podcast: David Quinn on hate speech and why we won’t talk about immigration

David Quinn 

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 14:13
Mick Clifford

David Quinn is for many a standard bearer of conservative Catholicism, through both his commentary in the media and his stewardship of the Iona Institute. 

He says that he is one of the few voices of conservatism around today in a media bubble that, some, including himself, would say is dominated by liberal and left wing ideology. 

On this week’s podcast he talks about hate speech and why it is unsatisfactory in its current construct, why we won’t talk about immigration in this country and what exactly is the illiberal left. 

He also addresses the frequent allegations that pop up — usually on social media — about the funding of the Iona Institute.

Read More

Catherine the Fake podcast: The story of florist turned fraudster Catherine O’Brien

More in this section

You're in my hands now We are all equal before the law but are we all protected equally? 
Telling ourselves we have no role to play in climate change is rubbish   Telling ourselves we have no role to play in climate change is rubbish  
Response to climate crisis cannot be delayed any longer Response to climate crisis cannot be delayed any longer
#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick Clifford
<p>There are experienced developers in this country who have weathered many economic storms and who have consistently delivered high-quality housing and who can continue to do so if steps are taken to remove obstacles. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Michael O'Flynn: Inflation is the root of our housing problem, not property developers 

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s