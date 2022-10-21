Hutch trial begins with mix of procedure and evidence

The heavy police presence inside and outside the Criminal Courts of Justice next to Dublin’s Phoenix Park set the tone for the opening days of the biggest gangland trial in the history of the State.

There are regular security checks on the way into the court buildings, but, unusually, there are more checks on the way into the courtroom itself.

Even the day before the trial started, security was tight.

On Monday, former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced, along with his father Patrick, for their role in facilitating the murder of David Byrne — making a hotel room available ahead of the killing — at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Jonathan Dowdall has agreed to give evidence in relation to the murder and is being assessed for the witness protection programme.

Expect security is set to ramp up again when he is due to give evidence in the landmark trial of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch, which got underway on Tuesday before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Mr Hutch is accused of the murder of Mr Byrne while two others, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy, sit alongside him accused of participating in or contributing to the murder of Mr Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles.

The only time we would hear from any of the trio this week was when each declared “not guilty” when asked how they pleaded to the charges at the beginning of the first day.

For the rest of the week, Mr Hutch was mostly pensive, staring impassively at the witnesses giving evidence or the footage being played on the screen.

He would occasionally jot down notes, put on some reading glasses to look over documents, and could be occasionally seen trying to stifle a yawn.

For the first three days, he wore the same navy suit jacket with an open-collar shirt and chinos. On Friday, he wore a light green jumper as he adopted a more casual look.

Far from the short, black-haired figure the public will have seen photos of throughout the years, Mr Hutch now sports long greying hair, and listens in to evidence with the aid of headphones.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence. Brought in through a side door to the court each day, he regularly converses with his legal counsel during breaks in proceedings.

Just a few metres away on the other side of the courtroom sits the family of Mr Byrne, including his mother Sadie.

Except for Wednesday, when the footage showing Mr Byrne’s killing was played in court, his family has remained present throughout.

They have also remained quiet, apart from one of them audibly saying the word “thanks” when a witness described seeing Mr Byrne’s face "blown off" following the killing.

As the prosecution makes its case, in what is expected to be a 12-week trial, it has very much been a contrast between the court hearing and seeing significant aspects of the evidence and the court hearing procedural aspects of the trial.

On Wednesday, a heavy silence fell as the court watched CCTV footage of Mr Byrne being shot dead at close range in the reception area of the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

CCTV footage

The CCTV footage showed a gang arriving, with a man in a flat cap and a man dressed as a woman entering one way and a trio disguised as gardaí armed with AK-47s entering the main reception.

The court saw Patrick Dowdall check into the Regency Hotel the night before and then leaving, and a man identified as Kevin Murray — a now-deceased individual whom the prosecution says was the man in the flat cap — coming and staying in the room instead, having a pint in the bar of the Regency that night too.

The court heard evidence from a newspaper photographer who said he was in fear of his life and had tried to make himself as "unthreatening" as possible as gunmen walked by him that day.

But the court has also spent an equal amount of time delving into the minutiae of how evidence was collected.

On Friday morning into the afternoon, it heard from a number of different civilians who just happened to work in places where gardaí arrived seeking access to CCTV footage in the wake of the Regency shooting.

The court spent a degree of time watching CCTV footage from various angles and roads. The clips followed the same vehicle on a path it took in the hours and minutes before and after the murder.

It has set a tone for what will be a mix of the procedural and technical aspects of this case along with the evidence directly on the “militaristic and macabre” killing that day, which was how it was described by prosecuting counsel Sean Gillane.

The details from Mr Gillane’s opening statement point towards the evidence we will be hearing as the trial goes on.

Evidence will be given by a senior garda on the existence of the Kinahan-Hutch feud, who will speak firsthand of his knowledge of the Hutch criminal organisation and its involvement in violence for many years.

The court was told Mr Hutch asked Jonathan Dowdall to arrange a meeting with republicans due to the escalation of the Hutch-Kinahan feud and the threats to his family and friends. It also heard that Mr Hutch allegedly told Dowdall that he was “one of the team” who murdered Mr Byrne.

Further details on these aspects will be heard in the weeks to come.