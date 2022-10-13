The Mick Clifford Podcast: Reeling in the far right - Mark Malone

Throughout Europe, far right parties have been having electoral success this year
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Reeling in the far right - Mark Malone

Mark Malone of the Far Right Observatory joins Mick on this week's podcast. File Picture: Sam Boal

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 20:30
Mick Clifford

A recent violent protest outside the Dáil by far-right activists has once again raised the question as to whether their brand of intolerance is on the rise in this country. 

Throughout Europe, far right parties have been having electoral success this year, but beyond politics, how much of a threat do these groups pose, and how do they operate?

Mark Malone, who has tracked the activities of the far right and works with the Far Right Observatory gives a fascinating insight into who’s who and why they need to be closely monitored. 

Mark Malone is this week’s guest on the Mick Clifford podcast.

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Doherty would have been Sinn Féin leader if put to a vote, says Ross

