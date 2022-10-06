Does the Leaving Cert nurture the critical skills needed for success? No is the answer

The Taoiseach has called for reform of the Leaving Cert to ensure that courses help students "to prepare for the world of today and tomorrow."

"The Leaving Cert in its current form was designed following Fianna Fáil’s introduction of free secondary education. But that was before most of the modern economy existed and before many of the pressures experienced by young people today had even been imagined.

"The Leaving Certificate examination has to be reformed. It has to provide more options for assessment and to measure a more complete range of skills," he concluded.

But what are these pressures that young people face and how can new skills help them to deal with these pressures and jobs of tomorrow?

Ireland has walked a very intelligent balancing act between the US and Europe over the last five decades and the well-educated school leavers entering college with the Leaving Cert under their belt have been a crucial underpinning of that tightrope, facilitating a highly skilled and educated workforce being available to US employers.

Policy makers have re-oriented policies and taxes to make the country ready for investment, ensuring that institutions, trading organisations and the legislation are in place to support multinationals being attracted to Ireland.

At the same time, being part of the EU necessitates the spending of tax gains on redistribution and employment that is mandatory under the European social democratic model. The result is a low tax/high spend economy and we are reaping the rewards of this system with an educated workforce.

The recent generous budget allows unprecedented supports to cost of living, childcare, healthcare, and education at a time of economic crisis, where Ireland is coping better than many of our near neighbours.

But the world is changing rapidly, and the Leaving Cert no longer supports the new skillsets that are required in the coming decades. Unprecedented advances in technology are dramatically shifting the work and education landscape.

Soon enough the skills being taught at school today might not even be relevant to the jobs of tomorrow, nor in demand. These shifts have already made their mark on the job market.

The once solid security of industries like reception, administration, trading, finance, hospitality, law, and even medicine is becoming vulnerable. The CEO of Google has predicted that within the decade we will switch to an economy that is ‘AI-first.’

What does this mean for young adults entering the job market?

It is no longer possible to envision what the future job market will look like or the specific tools and materials that will be needed. What skills do teenagers and young adults need to equip them to thrive in the face of this future uncertainty?

According to the Talent Economy, there are six critical skills required for success in the coming decades: curiosity, creativity, conscientiousness, critical thinking, collaboration, and cognitive flexibility.

Does the Leaving Certificate nurture curiosity, creativity, conscientiousness, critical thinking, collaboration, or cognitive flexibility? It does not.

The education agency Inspiration Education expands on why these skillsets are essential for young people entering the job market.

Curious minds will survive and thrive in a world marked by high levels of political, environmental, and technological uncertainty. The curious minds will come up with solutions by asking the right questions. The Leaving Cert, rather than nurturing curiosity, often stifles it.

Education that is centred around debate rather than learning facts encourages questioning and challenges that enhances deeper learning, memory retention, self-confidence, and a hunger to know more. Young workers who are curious about the world will be more open to working remotely across the globe than those who chose to stay close to home.

Creativity is often misunderstood as an innate trait. The reality is much more promising. Every toddler has a fertile mind, a vast imagination, and a fearless attitude towards failure. Secondary education values grades and textbook answers in a way that does not harness innate creativity.

Yet, creativity will be a key skill in future decades because artificial intelligence is not capable of human creativity – at least not yet. The only skills that are future proof from automation are those that can’t be programmed by numbers or algorithms.

There is vast evidence that points to the relationship between conscientiousness and success at school and into the workplace. Many studies have found that perseverance and organisation are more important than intelligence when it comes to success. Tests and exams teach young people to self-assess, time-manage, persevere – skills that are critical to a sharp mind in a transforming economy.

Teachers can help with this by encouraging setting goals, study strategies and supporting students when they feel low. Having a mentor helps – someone who is reliable and passionate about learning. Most of us had a teacher at some stage who left a lasting impression.

Critical thinking – the ability to dig deep, read between the lines, show scepticism, and solve problems – does the Leaving Cert encourage critical thinking or not? Mostly not. The evidence shows that almost three quarters of employers consider critical thinking as critical to their organisation’s success, but only half believe their employees demonstrate it.

Jobs are no longer the nine-to-five, top-down organisations we used to know. Now they are more often structured by a network of teams, working in open-plan offices that promote diversity, collaboration, and group thinking. Tomorrow’s working environments require relationships and communication to leverage creativity and arrive at solutions quickly.

This process has been accelerated by the emergence of the digital workplace that allows meetings to be organised in minutes. Young people are highly digitally literate but true collaboration requires other skills – empathy, emotional intelligence, and communication – skills that are not taught in school.

Cognitive flexibility – perhaps the most crucial skill of all, is the skill of transitioning and adapting to new environments and novel circumstances. Part of this is the ability to pick up sticks and work independently in a new country, perhaps thousands of miles from the office.

Cognitive flexibility involves two sets of skills – flexible thinking and set shifting. One involves thinking about something in a new way. The latter is the ability to let go of an old way to try out a new approach.

Those without these skills have ‘cognitive rigidity’ – they resist change and tend to be unempathetic and pessimistic. The Covid-19 pandemic was a huge challenge for the cognitively rigid. To survive in a world of rapid advancements and instability, cognitive flexibility is essential.

Education and the workplace will need to radically change in this new shifting paradigm of technology, politics, and climate. Much of this is good – opening opportunities for a more equitable, diverse, gender-balanced workforce in the coming decades, that will create opportunities to people from all backgrounds across the globe.

The skills of the past will not carry us through these rapidly changing times. Government policy must support the education system and the workplace in its ability to reconfigure to meet the needs of the rapidly changing landscape that has emerged in the last decade.