Away from the queen's funeral crowds, London was like Temple Bar on Good Friday

If you turned on a British television station at the weekend, you would have been bombarded with images of the queue.

The 14-hour queue. The 18-hour queue. At one point, the 24-hour queue.

You would not have seen, however, that life very much carried on in one of the world’s busiest cities.

As queuers snaked by the famed London Eye, they saw tourists and families enjoy food, the carousels, and other amusements on show.

The busy parts of London were still very busy. Restaurants and bars were packed out the door in the West End on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, it was altogether different.

Businesses were closed. The normally bustling thoroughfares were muted, at times seemingly empty.

The supermarkets were closed, fast food outlets did not open, and many bars were shuttered.

For a time on Monday morning, there seemed to be two kinds of people on the roads.

The mourners, eager to see the queen on her last journey through London, and bemused tourists walking around looking at all of the closed businesses.

It was like Dublin’s Temple Bar on Good Friday — a sense of “oh, this is how you do things here”.

Walking through parts of London that are not in the vicinity of Westminster and Green Park, it was mainly closed shops and empty streets.

The one packed venue, at Leicester Square, was the local Wetherspoons.

Outside London, the pub chain had opted to close until 1pm, but in the capital, they opened to allow people in early to watch the funeral.

It was packed at 10.30am, with all tables circled around the TV screens.

The spectacle was fit for the big screen and the nearby Vue cinema was open early to allow patrons to experience it on its giant "extreme screens".

Just outside the cinema, a woman, maybe in her late 20s, dressed for a funeral. Two friends arrived and, after they embraced, they went inside the Vue.

Around the corner, on the Charing Cross Road, at another Wetherspoons establishment, was little a more spacious than the last one. Over two levels, people's eyes were all on the big screen where BBC 1 was the channel of choice.

Those in attendance said very little. They were glued to the screen. Glued to the spectacle. As the funeral gave way to the procession, they stayed staring, like those who lined the streets watching the queen go by.

Even on the way home, at Gatwick Airport, people largely ignored the departure boards and instead crowded around TV screens that were showing the pomp and ceremony of Windsor.

It is understood that Queen Elizabeth II had been consulted well in advance on arrangements for her own funeral.

It is understood that Queen Elizabeth II had been consulted well in advance on arrangements for her own funeral.

Her funeral service at Westminster Abbey focused on her duty and service to the British people, during a ceremony that featured numerous hymns, booming trumpets, and silent solemnity in abundance.

Hundreds of world leaders were in attendance, coming from all corners to pay their respects.

Delivering his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby invoked the promise made by the queen in a broadcast on her 21st birthday, where she said she would dedicate her life to serving the nation and the commonwealth.

“Rarely has such a promise been so well kept,” he said.

In remarks that could not help but contrast the queen with some of Britain’s other recent leaders, he said: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

"But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten.”

Mr Welby also recalled the remarks made by the queen at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Service in life, hope in death. All who follow the queen’s example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: ‘We will meet again’.”

As King Charles led the procession out of Westminster Abbey with thousands thronging the streets to say goodbye to his mother, it marked a historic day in the history of the UK.

The so-called soft power the queen had was given its grandest show.

Whether an event on such a global and grandiose scale could ever happen again remains to be seen.