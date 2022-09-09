From patient to prisoner, one cruel regime replaced by another

Clair Barrett used to visit her mother in various psychiatric institutions. Her mum was diagnosed with schizophrenia and it wasn’t nice to see her there, residing in a hospital, removed from their lives. But at least they could visit and talk and go to the park on occasion and know that she was in the best setting available at the time.

These days, Clair visits her sister Kay, who has also experienced mental health difficulties. At first Kay was also diagnosed with schizophrenia, but that has changed, at least once. One diagnosis has her condition as emotional deregulation, another suggests she is bipolar. The sisterly visits do not, however, take place in a hospital setting but in a prison.

Clair and Kay Barrett on holiday in Italy.

Kay, from Donoughmore, Co Cork, is currently serving a sentence for breaking a safety order. That came about because Kay’s condition led her to behaviour such as repeatedly contacting the guards or disruptive actions in public.

Everybody acknowledges that her behaviour is a direct result of her condition, but in today’s Ireland the only place for somebody like her is prison.

“Seeing mam every week growing up, I though her life in hospital was sad,” Clair told the Mick Clifford Podcast. “But at least she had freedom, she could go to the park, we could visit her. We know the culture of institutions in Ireland was wrong but since closing those large psychiatric hospitals there hasn’t been anything [appropriate],” she said. “Prisons have displaced what was there.”

The case of Kay Barrett

first reported in this newspaper by Noel Baker, is a stark example of how prisons have become a dumping ground for dealing with some mental health problems.

It is, however, by no means an outlier. A succession of reports, the latest from the Mental Health Commission last November, have highlighted how a large proportion of prisoners have serious mental health difficulties. On-the-ground reports and testimonies, most notably from prison chaplains, have confirmed this.

Among those suffering a condition there are many, such as Kay Barrett, who came into contact with the criminal justice system entirely as a result of their illness.

Clair Barrett. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Clair Barrett’s observation about the old cruel regime being replaced with a new, ad hoc cruel regime is instructive. The closing of the large psychiatric institutions was supposed to herald an enlightened, community based approach to mental health.

The result has been piecemeal, uneven, under-resourced and ultimately a failure. Those least equipped fall through the many and wide cracks in the system and often enter the criminal justice system, with prison the ultimate destination.

Kay’s aunt, Carmel Nestor, despairs of the conditions in which her niece has been held on the three occasions now when she has been imprisoned for short sentences.

“Each time she’s been in there we don’t expect her to come out better than she was when she went in,” Carmel told the podcast.

The prison officers thanked Clair when she went in for highlighting the case because they have to work with prisoners who have psychiatric problems, not criminal problems.”

Clair worries that Kay does not have access to her family when her mental state is low. “If she doesn’t feel well she can’t call,” Clair says.

“She has one six-minute call and she’s trying to get everything into it. Often she’s crying and in despair. Now she has her good moments too and the other prisoners like her but it’s not right. It’s a struggle for her.”

Within the system, services are to a great extent threadbare. Apart from different forms of mental health conditions, there exists a high level of addiction among prisoners.

On Wednesday, the Coroner’s Court in Cork heard about the case of 29-year-old

Andrew Gearns whose life was “unravelling due to drug addiction”. He died by suicide days after being admitted to Cork Prison in 2020.

Mr Gearns, of Model Farm Road, did not, the court heard, receive the appropriate treatment after his admission.

“His family believe that with care and probably some psychiatric support Andrew likely could have been saved,” the family’s lawyer, Elizabeth O’Connell told the court.

As with other similar cases in Irish prisons, relevant CCTV footage was not promptly available in a complete form and the case was adjourned.

This is everyday life behind the high walls of Irish prisons. A cohort of those being incarcerated desperately require care for conditions ranging from serious mental health illness to addiction.

That it is not being provided in an appropriate manner is not the fault of the prison service, or even the courts. It is down simply to a lack of political will.

Last year, a high level task force, chaired by former TD Kathleen Lynch, was set up to examine issues around how mental health and addiction are dealt with in and through the criminal justice system.

A report has been delivered to the minister for justice and, according to a spokesperson for the department, is to be brought to the cabinet in the coming weeks.

