After three unique Leaving Cert cycles, where can the Government go from here?

The pandemic brought us many “[insert whatever thing here] like no other”.

We had a St Patrick’s Day like no other, when the pubs were initially shut. We had a Christmas like no other in lockdown. And now we’ve had not one but three Leaving Certificates like no other.

The class of 2022 may have returned to large exam halls like their peers for years before them, but no cohort had ever missed as much school as this one. Whole months were taken out of the classroom during the pandemic.

A sizeable contingent of this year’s Leaving Certificate class, those who did not do transition year, did not even sit their Junior Certificate.

In 2020, Leaving Certificate students were given calculated grades. The following year they had a mixture of examinations and accredited grades. The effect of these bespoke measures was to drive grades, and in turn CAO points, up in a big way.

The problem facing Government heading into 2022, with pandemic restrictions being lifted, was how to level the playing field for those sitting the Leaving Certificate this year.

In August 2021, the Department of Education published a document outlining its plans in this regard. It stated:

Overall, the changes can be viewed as reflecting and recognising the loss of learning time students experienced in a fair manner.

Then, in February, further guarantees were provided.

Education Minister Norma Foley gave a commitment that the grade profile for 2022 students will be on a par with 2021, with students given more choices in their exam papers.

It was indicated that if, on average, grades are lower than last year, a “post-marking intervention” would be carried out to bring marks up. The State Examinations Commission was tasked with fulfilling this commitment.

After they were corrected, across the board, marks in 2022 were lower than last year. In particular, there was a greater disparity between lower levels of achievement and higher levels. In effect, the gap between the grades of 2021 and 2022 was larger for those at the lower end of the achievement scale.

With the Government having promised that the results would be largely the same as 2021, the SEC had to bridge that gap. It did so through a linear adjustment where marks across the board were raised, and weighted towards the lowest- performing end. It means that, in an example where an exam was marked out of 100, 11 marks would be added to a score of 0, seven marks to a score of 50, and three to a score of 100.

The result of this “post-marking intervention” was that 50.5% of grades were raised to bring them on-par with the results seen in 2021.

There is now likely to be the same scramble for places on third-level courses as last year.

The usual remarks about there being many routes to a chosen career post-LC are as cliched as they are valid. But, after a very disrupted and protracted senior cycle in school, the class of 2022 have seen it through.

The real issue is what happens next. The Government has overseen three very different sets of Leaving Certificate exams in the past three years, which now see grades at a much higher level than before.

Returning to some kind of “normality” will be difficult and proposed Leaving Certificate reform will have to ensure the level playing field is retained for future students.

After another Leaving Certificate like no other, the question that will dog the Government will be: Where on Earth do we go from here?