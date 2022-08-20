Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: Collins was a peacemaker who only fought if it was last resort

An Irish hero of the 20th century, Michael Collins is also a beacon for Ireland in the 21st century. He guided our path to independence, sought to avoid civil war and helped to make possible the Ireland we live in today.

As war rages on our continent due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s worth recalling that Ukraine first gained its independence in 1919, around the same time that we did.

It lost it shortly afterwards when the Bolsheviks invaded. Having regained it 30 years ago, it is now under threat again. New states do not always survive and many do not succeed. Griffith, Collins, Cosgrave, and de Valera made sure that ours did.

One hundred years ago, General Michael Collins was assassinated in Cork, and so gave his life for this State. He and his compatriots challenged the British empire and against all odds forced it to negotiate Irish independence.

In doing so, he not only changed Ireland, he also transformed the world and showed that freedom was possible.

The fact that a constituent part of the United Kingdom was able to gain its independence sent a clear message to others seeking self-determination in places such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, and many other places.

Michael Collins. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The role of Collins as peacemaker is often overlooked. He didn’t fight for the sake of it. When he knew that all that could be achieved by force of arms had been achieved, he sued for peace.

He did everything to avoid a civil war, including trying to craft a Constitution that would be acceptable to opponents of the Treaty. But once it became inevitable, General Collins, as commander-in-chief of the new national army, did everything possible to end it quickly by rapidly expelling anti-Treaty forces from Dublin and retaking Limerick, Waterford, and Cork in the weeks before his death.

In my office, a copy of the 1916 proclamation hangs next to a copy of Ireland’s first sovereign bond. It’s there to remind me that even revolutionaries need revenue and the confidence of the markets.

Collins was a soldier-politician. He was a general and military leader but also a serious politician, the minister for finance who raised funds for the new State and the chairman of the first provisional government of the Irish Free State. The first to be recognised by Britain and the world as the head of an Irish government.

The majority of TDs in the original Sinn Féin followed Collins and voted for the Treaty, as did a clear majority of the public in the Treaty election. They accepted the Free State and sought to make a success of it.

That majority faction went on to form Cumann na nGaedheal and later Fine Gael. I am proud that this tradition is knitted into the fabric of my party’s DNA.

The courage of Collins was such that he persuaded the majority of his fellow countrymen and women to support the fledgling Irish State, even when it fell short of the nation’s aspirations.

He knew that the treaty with Britain would be a first step towards ever-greater freedoms. From this point 100 years on, we can see how right he was.

Leo Varadkar during a Wreath laying ceremony at the graves of Michael Collins, Arthur Griffith and Eamonn Duggan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The Treaty gave us statehood and self-determination. It did not give us a republic or reunification.

A republic came in 1949, declared by Fine Gael taoiseach John A Costello, and the Good Friday Agreement negotiated by Bertie Ahern, John Hume, Tony Blair, David Trimble, and others created a mechanism to secure reunification by democratic and peaceful means, respecting the principle of consent that Garrett Fitzgerald was one of the first to espouse.

Collins, like de Valera, knew that the North could not be coerced. It had to be won over.

As we journey onwards through the 21st century, it’s worth recalling that Ireland is a rare example of stability and continuity in a Europe which has seen extraordinary changes.

Many empires have collapsed since the Irish State was founded — the British, the German, the Austro-Hungarian, the Ottoman, the Soviet Union.

Many new countries were born, but only some of them survived, with many swallowed up by their larger and more powerful neighbours.

Ireland is only one of a handful of countries in Europe to have enjoyed a century of uninterrupted democracy, the rule of law and more than 30 peaceful transitions of government.

Michael Collins, Arthur Griffith, and their compatriots ensured that Ireland would grow to become one of the most outward-looking nations in Europe, and within the EU which we helped to build. May his legacy continue for another hundred years, and many more thereafter.