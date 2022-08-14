Harry Burton cartoon: Housing aspirations are an illusion for many

Harry Burton's unique take on the availability of suitable accommodation in the rental property market
Harry Burton cartoon: Housing aspirations are an illusion for many
Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 08:10

 

It was reported in recent days that just 716 homes were available to rent at the start of this month, down from almost 2,500 a year ago, with rents rising by 12.6% in the same period.

