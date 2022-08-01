Government's inadequate emissions plan has failed farmers and environmentalists

During the 2020 election, when Green Party candidates proclaimed that it was impossible to negotiate with physics, one could have been forgiven for assuming they meant that the scientific principles of physics would be a cornerstone of their governance.

Today, on the heels of a heatwave which saw Ireland’s hottest temperatures in recorded history, it is clear that the opposite is true; they cannot negotiate with physics because physics is not at their negotiating table.

Today, Eamon Ryan leads with equally strong words: “We have to be ambitious. We have to be bold. We have to take the action now. We cannot delay and that’s what this Government has committed to.”

From this declaration, one might question whether he has read his own government’s emissions targets. The government has committed to a controversial 25% emissions reduction for the agricultural sector, to be completed by 2030. The agricultural sector is responsible for around 37% of Ireland’s total emissions and is also one of the first sectors to already have been tangibly impacted by climate change in Ireland.

In previous years, many climate advocates have pushed for zero emissions by 2050 as the finish line for emissions reductions, to skirt under the 2-degree threshold outlined by the Paris Agreement.

Climate justice activists would say that zero emissions by 2030 is the necessary goal — this is because the aspect of equity must be factored in. If rich countries like Ireland, which bear most responsibility for the climate crisis, slash emissions to zero by 2030, then there is room in the carbon budget for those who bear the least responsibility, but face the worst impacts of the crisis, to build infrastructure and resources necessary for their communities’ survival.

IFA President Tim Cullinan has said:

This deal between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party is all about the survival of the Government rather than survival of rural Ireland.”

On this, for perhaps the first time ever, Mr Cullinan and I are in total agreement; I come from rural Ireland, and it is clear that rural Ireland will be devastated by global temperature rise. Rural Ireland will be devastated by heatwaves, by drought, by crop failure, by sea level rise.

This conversation should be about the survival of rural Ireland, but instead, it is about the Greens’ tenuous alliance with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and about compromises with lobbying organisations such as the IFA.

The conversation about agricultural emissions is one that has unique significance to the climate movement, farmers are often painted as the opposition to climate progress, when in fact, they are a disproportionately impacted group. Instead of just talking about how much farmers emit, we should be talking about how to support local farmers, to build a just transition to a zero-emission economy, and to survive the coming impacts of the climate crisis which are already locked in.

It is no coincidence that when we speak about cutting emissions, the villains of the story are always the farmers, in the same way that it is no accident that the distinction is rarely made between enormous corporate farms and farming lobbyists, and small farmers and farming communities.

Framing the conversation in this way allows corporate lobbies, farming lobbies yes, but also the fossil fuel industry, the aviation industry and other big polluters, to hide behind the image of the small farmer. Meanwhile, that farmer is the one who bears the impacts of their actions. It is a vicious and self-fulfilling cycle, and one that we must break if we are going to see clearly what must happen next.

So the cycle continues. The Government announces its new, inadequate, climate targets, and the stories of discontent from farmers come rolling in, and like clockwork, environmentalists refute them. Here’s the problem: of course farmers are angry, they’re being asked to do something which, within our current system, is going to be monumentally difficult. In doing so, they will be forced to cut into their own livelihoods, for little to no tangible return on their efforts.

They’re being forced to do this by a government which clearly does not understand or care about their sector, while being given almost no support to help them weather the transition. At the same time, of course environmentalists are angry, we know what is coming if things don’t change.

So the government pulls their smoke and mirrors with the stories that get told, by whom, to whom, and suddenly, these two groups who, by all logic, should both be angry at the government, for not providing the necessary support to allow things to change, instead turn around and become angry at each other.

The government gets to say their plan is a wonderful compromise between these opposing factions, and the lobbyists pocket the profits, but the environmentalists and the farmers? Both of them lose, as does everyone else who happens to live on this planet.

As a climate activist, when I go home to rural Ireland, I am often asked, incredulously, whether I really think we need to cut emissions even more. I am sure, with this new target, that will be no different. The answer is very simple, yes, I think we need to cut emissions even more. I say as much, and I am met with “But that will destroy us”.

I think about the briefings I’ve sat in with IPCC scientists, about the projections for 2030, 2040, 2050, I think about the grass after Hurricane Ophelia in 2017, bleached pale by seawater. That will destroy us. But the other statement is not wrong either, without the proper support for a just transition, asking for the necessary emissions reductions may destroy rural communities.

The government owes us more than just a declaration of emissions reductions, it owes us the support needed to allow rural communities to flourish throughout that transition.