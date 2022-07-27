Dorcha Lee: Resumed missile strikes on Odesa will not stop Istanbul grain export agreement

The Russians started firing Kalibr missiles again into Odesa, within 24 hours of signing the Istanbul Agreement on grain exports, and it has been claimed this threatens to jeopardise the agreement.

They are not paying attention to the ceasefire clause, which expressly states the ceasefire only comes into effect during the periods when the cargo ships are moving the grain or returning to collect more grain.

Outside that period, the war continues.

The meeting between President Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week in Teheran was crucial, as it put the final seal on the agreement aimed at resolving the grain export problem in Odesa.

On Friday, the agreement, brokered by Turkey and the UN, was signed at the historic Dolmabahçe Palace, in Istanbul. This was where the great Ataturk, founder of modern day Turkey, died on the November 10, 1938. His bedroom clock was stopped at 09.05 and remains stopped to this day.

To avoid signing the same document, separate but identical documents were prepared and signed. The main point of the agreement, which will last 120 days, is to export grain from Odesa and two other smaller Black Sea ports, Chornomorsk and Pivdenni. Ukrainian vessels will guide cargo ships down a corridor through mined areas, down into the Black Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin initially wanted sanctions against Russia to be lifted first, and that all the Ukrainian mines be cleared. However, lifting all the mines would take several months, and the grain exports have to be started as soon as possible. Picture: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP

The Ukrainians accepted the UN would guarantee the process. Guarantees were also given to Russia that Western sanctions would not affect exports of its own food, sunflower oil, fertilisers and components to make fertilisers.

The priority is to export the 22m tons of grain currently in silos in Odesa. It is planned to move 5m tons per month to mainly African countries that are most vulnerable to food shortages and rising prices.

A JCC (Joint Coordinating Centre) will be set up in Istanbul, manned by UN, Turkish, Ukrainian and Russian officials, which is the point of exit from the Black Sea to the world markets. The officials will have the right to inspect cargo ships returning to Ukraine, to ensure they are not bringing weapons and munitions into the country.

Two months ago, fears were expressed that the grain in the Odesa silos would rot "within weeks". This seems not to be quite accurate, as there are many variable factors affecting the condition of the grain.

However, the silos with last year’s harvest have to be cleared quickly to make room for this year’s harvest. Farmers will also need to get paid so they can buy seed for next year’s crop. The value to the Ukrainian economy is estimated to be €40bn. More critically, the lives of 47m people are at risk, mainly in Africa.

As regards Africa, back on the July 1, the Irish Examiner reported another important representation made to President Putin, in my article, optimistically entitled Resolving Ukraine export grain crisis could be key to ending war.

This was a meeting between Senegalese President Mackey Sall, current chairman of the Africa Union, with President Putin, held three weeks earlier in Sochi. Mackey Sall effectively represents 500m Africans.

Moreover, as one of the leaders of 'La Francophonie', (the 88 member states that promote ties with France) he would have had the backing of President Macron, who has kept a channel of communication open to Putin.

It was immediately following the June 3 meeting with Mackey Sall that Putin announced he was in favour of an arrangement that would resolve the grain crisis.

The facts are that, since the Mackey Sall meeting, both the Ukrainian and Russian governments have worked with President Erdoğan

and UN secretary general António Guterres to solve the problem. Compromises were made by both sides to arrive at Friday’s agreement.

From the beginning it was clear Russia regards its good relations in Africa as very important, especially at a time when it has lost many friends worldwide due its invasion of Ukraine.

The commitment to no sanctions on Russian food exports, mentioned above, is quite significant. The Istanbul Agreement is a win-win situation for both sides.

Moreover, last week, the EU clarified the blockade of sanctions-related goods moving by rail from Russia across Lithuania to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, was not necessary. Only road movements would be checked. The Lithuanians lifted their blockade on trains promptly.

I mention these points to refute the current claim in some Western media that it was the arrival of US Himars (M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) in Ukraine that "changed Putin’s mind" on the grain agreement.

Putin’s mind was not changed at all. He was for this deal from the beginning. Moreover, as of last Tuesday, only eight Himars had arrived in Ukraine, with eight more expected in the coming weeks, not yet enough to have a strategic impact on the war.

The arrival of more Himars to Ukraine has no bearing on the Istanbul Agreement. In any case, Ukraine estimates it will required 100 Himars and perhaps up to 200 more 155mm howitzers, to reach artillery parity with the Russians on the battlefield.

In the meantime, the war continues, and to emphasise that point, Russia’s resumption of missile attacks on Odesa, must be seen in this light. These attacks would have, almost certainly, had the approval of the Russian defence minister General Sergei Shoigu, the same General Shoigu who, only on Friday, signed the agreement in Istanbul on behalf of Russia.

As it happens, this is also the same General Shoigu who responded to his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney's request to move the Russian naval exercises out of Irish waters back in January.

It’s a small world.

Colonel Dorcha Lee (retired) is a defence analyst