Dorcha Lee: While honouring our past, we must be prepared to defend our future

Then on July 10, the Irish public watched on TV the National Day of Commemoration ceremony at Collins Barracks Dublin. In the familiar 18th century Clarke’s Square, the Defence Forces once again laid on a flawless performance, reminding us of their professionalism and commitment to the highest standards.
One hundred bayonets of the captain’s guard of honour caught the brilliant sunlight in an instantaneous flash of synchronisation. The timing was perfect. The cadet honour guard performed the much more complex reverse arms drill, used only to honour fallen comrades. The lump in the throat moment came when the No 1 Army Band played Lt Col Brendan Power’s arrangement of ‘Limerick’s Lament’.
- Colonel Dorcha Lee (retd) is a defence analyst