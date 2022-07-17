Burning of smoky fuel is bad for your health as well as environment 

After months of wrangling, a compromise plan has been hammered out by the Government. Anyone who has the right to cut turf on their land can continue to sell it to their friends and neighbours to burn it. There will be no ban on those with turbary rights cutting and selling turf if it is not sold in retail outlets like petrol station forecourts or online. What is at risk of being lost in the ashes is that burning of smoky fuels such as coal, poor quality turf and wet wood in the home is responsible for most deaths from air pollution every year.

Solid fuels like turf and coal contribute heavily to air pollution by adding fine particulate matter (PM) to the air – tiny particles that stay suspended in the air. This means that the damage is happening not just outside but in the living room as you watch television and snooze in front of the flickering flames.

Burning smoky fuels at home results in the release of microscopic pollutants known as PM2.5 into the air and these are responsible for an estimated 92% of air pollution deaths in Ireland. The majority (80%) of deaths caused by air pollution are related to heart disease. People also die from lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease because of air pollution.

A survey carried out by Ipsos MRBI on behalf of the Irish Heart Foundation and the Asthma Society of Ireland of over 1,000 adults in January 2021 found that about one in 10 respondents were aware of the health dangers of burning smoky fuels at home.

It is estimated that 1,300 people lose their lives in Ireland every year because of air pollution.

The Ipsos MRBI poll shone a light on the lack of public knowledge of the devastating health impact of burning smoky fuels at home.

"Home fuel burning is having a hugely detrimental impact on the nation’s health – with children, older people and those living with chronic disease being the worst affected," said Tim Collins, CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation.

It’s crucial that the scale of the damage being done is fully understood in the debate on banning smoky fuels.

"The fact is that when you sit in front of an open fire, you’re exposed to similar levels of toxic fumes found in traffic blackspots at rush hour.

Evidence shows that PM2.5 pollutants, that can be 40 times smaller than a grain of sand, can enter the bloodstream after being emitted from smoky fuels. While most fatalities occur among older people, there is growing evidence of the impact of smoky fuels on children’s health with potential for impact on children’s hearts, brains, hormones systems and immunity.

Asthma risk

Air pollution is known to cause asthma in children, specifically nitrogen dioxide, which is sourced from emissions from traffic but also emissions from the burning of coal. Efforts to reduce nitrogen dioxide emissions could substantially reduce new asthma cases in children. It could also have an impact in reducing the severity of symptoms, exacerbations of asthma and the risk of premature death in those living with respiratory conditions.

In September 2021, new standards for domestic solid fuels were announced by Minister Ryan, acknowledging the extent to which heating our homes can impact our own health and the communities in which we live.

Following public consultation, a framework for legislation was developed. From 2022 new standards for solid fuels will be in place for the 2022 heating season. This includes coal and coal-based products, any manufactured fuel or peat briquettes will be required to have a smoke emission rate of less than 10g / hour, reducing to 5g/ hour by 2025.

The sulphur content permitted for all fuels will be reduced from 2% to 1% over time.

Wood sold in single units under 2m3 will be required to have a moisture content of 25 per cent or less (moving to 20% within four years) and wet wood sold over these volumes will be required to come with instructions for the purchaser on how to dry this wood.

A public awareness campaign, launched at the same time by Minister Ryan urged people to ask questions such as ‘Do I need to light a fire?’

A public awareness campaign, launched at the same time by Minister Ryan urged people to ask questions such as ‘Do I need to light a fire?’ and to consider burning cleaner, more efficient, low smoke fuels and make sure you use the right fuel for your appliance as well as urging people to clean and maintain their chimneys and heating appliances at least once a year.

In an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report in November 2021, the EPA reiterated how particulates from solid fuel burning pose a threat to health. Fine particulate matter arising from burning solid fuels remains the biggest contributor to poor air quality in Ireland with ‘worrying local issues’ in cities, towns, and villages.

Burning coal, peat, and wood in stoves, especially in open fires is an inefficient process – a lot of heat is lost and not all the fuel is fully burned. Unburned particles leave the fireplace or stove by the chimney or directly into the room they are heating. This causes indoor and outdoor PM pollution.

‘The choices we make in how we heat our homes … directly impact the quality of the air we breathe,’ the report adds.

A recent EPA research report on residential solid fuel used in Ireland said that one in ten (9.9%) of households use turf as a supplementary fuel for space heating while 4% use it as a primary heating fuel. The turf is mainly sourced from a household’s own bog, a rented bog or from local bog owners / renters as opposed to large wholesale companies.

Health dangers

The right of farmers to use their own turf to heat their homes has been heard. The impact of extracting peat from the ground as well as the burning of coal and peat on greenhouse gas emissions has also been made clear. What is less clear is the real impact of burning dirty fuels on the physical health of young and old within their own living rooms, and recent surveys have shown that only a small minority of people are aware of the real health dangers that burning smoky fuels such as coal, turf, and wet wood in the home causes.

What is needed now is an innovative communication strategy to focus on the very real risks of dirty fuels to the health of adults and children alike as opposed to the rights of individuals and families to burn their own turf. Creative communications around the health impacts of burning solid fuel could make a real impact now, prior to the introduction of legislation in the Autumn, when plummeting temperatures will signal the need to move away from lighting fires and heat homes in a way that has limited impact on health.

Dr Catherine Conlon is Senior Medical Officer with the Department of Public Health, St Finbarr’s Hospital, Cork and former Director of Human Health and Nutrition, safefood. All views are the author’s own.