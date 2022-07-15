David Moore: James Webb Space Telescope is akin to a real-life time machine

Irish people can be proud of the success of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as Irish scientist Professor Tom Ray and Dr Patrick Kavanagh helped to build one of the cameras that it uses.

Dr Kavanagh will give a public lecture about it on July 18 (www.astronomy.ie) and explain just how important this particular camera is, as it will show us the very early universe just after the Big Bang. That is invisible to even the Hubble Space Telescope, which JWST supercedes.

The success of JWST is the second Christmas present for the thousands of scientists and engineers who spent two decades to get to this point, for it was on Christmas Day last year that JWST was successfully launched into space - always a harrowing time as rockets are know to fail or explode all too often and there was no back-up plan.

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, lifts off on Christmas Day 2021, at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Photo: NASA

The second Christmas present came this week when the images were released. So many tiny motors and systems had to work flawlessly to open the telescope - it's too big to fit in any rocket fully assembled like the Hubble could - and then it's tennis court-sized sun shade.

I was seriously worried about this as 30 years ago the Hubble was launched with a wonky mirror that had to be fitted with 'spectacles' by a future astronaut mission. This is impossible with JWST as it is a million miles from Earth, four times the distance to the Moon and no human has been to even the Moon since 1972.

So, when the images were revealed, in stunning detail that surpassed even our wildest dreams, the entire scientific community heaved a huge sigh of relief and then erupted into international rejoicing.

The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope which shows what is said to be the "deepest" and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. It showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. Photo: NASA

There's so much could be said about the first images. But the main purpose of JWST is to look at the early universe. It already has in these first images with galaxies visible that are 13 of the 13.8 billion light years away, almost at the Big Bang.

This means we are looking at objects as they were less than a billion years after the universe was created. In a very real sense we should call JWST the James Webb Space Time-Machine, not Telescope.

Hubble could only look back so far as it was optimised for the kind of light our eyes see. But the problem with the universe is that is is expanding and the further away we look, the faster the universe is receding.

This means its light gets stretched in colour from blue to red. And at extreme distances it goes into the infrared wavelengths that our eye cannot see and even Hubble's special cameras could not see.

So JWST was optimised for seeing in infrared and it is the Irish scientists who worked on this particular aspect. So, when we see the early universe as it has never been seen before the world can thank the Irish.

Such was the importance of JWST that the sitting US President had to get in on the act and personally release the first image. But it's important to note that it is not only NASA who built JWST.

The James Webb Space Telescope separates in space on Christmas Day, 2021. It's thanks to one of the cameras on board JWST, built by Irish scientists, that we could see the operation. Ireland increased its payment into ESA recently, and we should raise our contribution again. Photo: NASA

There are important contributions from the European Space Agency (ESA) of which Ireland is a part. Indeed we increased our payment into ESA recently and this is to be celebrated as money spent on space has been shown to come back into a country's economy in spades.

We should increase our contribution again. Space is now a trillion dollar a year business. The 1960s/1970s moon shots gave us multi-trillion dollar industries like the microelectronics industry. The scientists and engineers who cut their teeth on projects like this often end up in industry bringing us the modern high tech society we now bask in.

Anyone who says spending money on space is a waste is sadly mistaken, for many other reasons, the last of which is we owe it to ourselves as a thinking species to figure out where our universe came from.

The world spent $10bn on JWST - that's about a dollar per person alive, or say $5 for every member of wealthy western societies. And this was over 20 years, so it's a few cents per person per year. Looking at the achievement and those images wasn't it worth a few cents out of your annual budget?

But these are just pretty pictures for now. The real purpose of JWST was to see what happened after the Big Bang. We know that for 400,000 years it was a seething super hot cauldron. Then the mist cleared and there was a huge flash, the discovery of which won the Nobel Prize.

But then the first atoms were formed and they made the first gas clouds and slowly these fell together to make the first stars. This took hundreds of millions of years and the universe was dark for all that time. We call it the Dark Ages.

Then the first (giant) stars lit up the universe and made the first galaxies, leading 13 billion years later, to us here on the Earth. But we could not see the first stars as they are rushing away from us at such speed that we needed a giant telescope with special (part-Irish) cameras to see the universe emerge from the Dark Ages and this will be JWST's major contribution to science.

The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. JWST was optimised for seeing in infrared and it is the Irish scientists who worked on this particular aspect. Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

It will do lots more as a general purpose telescope but this is its big mission just as measuring the age of the universe was for Hubble (before Hubble we thought the universe was 10 to 20 billion years old, now we know it is 13.8 billion years old).

But Hubble was involved in the discovery of Dark Matter and Dark Energy (don't ask) which we never knew existed before it was launched, so who knows what discoveries JWST will make in its future. All we can be sure of is that it's around a hundred times better than Hubble at what it was designed for.

We cannot wait to find out what it will reveal of our amazing universe. And JWST is just one amazing telescope. Ireland is involved in a far bigger ground-based telescope in Chile due to come online in a few years.

If you're fascinated by all this please join us, I've been wondering about the universe for decades and it has just gotten more and more exciting every year.