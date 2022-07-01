The Mick Clifford Podcast - Fergus Finlay: We've been in this cost of living crisis before

The enveloping inflation spiral and cost of living crisis is dominating public life today and practically everybody has been impacted in one form or another.
This is the third major crises the country has faced in little over a decade, following a recession and the pandemic.
But it is the first time in a generation that inflation is creating havoc in everyday lives.
Irish Examiner columnist Fergus Finlay was at the frontline the last time there was such a crisis, working as a union official and then for the government that grappled with the issue, as well as rearing a young family.
He talks to this week’s podcast about what it was like, the differences today and how we can tackle the current crisis.