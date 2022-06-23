The Mick Clifford Podcast: A look at women's role in the Civil War as anniversary approaches

With the centenary of the start of the Civil War arriving next week and the conflict having been marked by a major conference in UCC last week, we are looking at the role of women in what unfolded at the time.
For most of the last hundred years, women were largely written out of the period but that is now changing.
Apart from the general omissions there were women who played particularly prominent roles in the Civil War.
Dr Mary McAuliffe and Dr Hilary Dully joined Mick on the podcast for some fascinating insights in the role of women in the Civil War.
40810626[/reamore]