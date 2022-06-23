The Mick Clifford Podcast: A look at women's role in the Civil War as anniversary approaches

Dr Mary McAuliffe and Dr Hilary Dully joined Mick on the podcast for some fascinating insights in the role of women in the Civil War.
The Mick Clifford Podcast: A look at women's role in the Civil War as anniversary approaches

Mick Clifford looks at the role of women in the Civil War.

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 20:35
Mick Clifford

With the centenary of the start of the Civil War arriving next week and the conflict having been marked by a major conference in UCC last week, we are looking at the role of women in what unfolded at the time.

For most of the last hundred years, women were largely written out of the period but that is now changing.

Apart from the general omissions there were women who played particularly prominent roles in the Civil War.

Dr Mary McAuliffe and Dr Hilary Dully joined Mick on the podcast for some fascinating insights in the role of women in the Civil War.

40810626[/reamore]

More in this section

Antonio Costa visit to UK Britain and Russia are enemies in Ukraine — but both want to disrupt Europe
Paul Hosford: Government flying kites on Budget 2023 but the public won't be strung along  Paul Hosford: Government flying kites on Budget 2023 but the public won't be strung along 
Young Women Doing Tequila Shots Shane O’Callaghan: It’s time to talk about a fresh approach to teenage drinking
#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick Clifford
<p>Attorney General Paul Gallagher legally advised that there was no scope to either abandon the pay restoration or delay it to some point in the future. Picture Collins, Dublin, Colin Keegan.</p>

Daniel McConnell: Pay restoration for public servants a politically delicate issue

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices