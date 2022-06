Martin McMahon has seen firsthand the inequalities within the Irish health system.

A political activist, and co-founder of the Tortoise Shack podcast, Martin has had a cancer condition for the last 13 years.

His first-hand knowledge of the system has opened his eyes to the gross inequities that currently exist.

But how can the problems be addressed and is the political will there to do something about it?

Martin is this week’s guest on the podcast.