The Mick Clifford Podcast: Night of terror - Neil Atkinson

On May 28, the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid took place in Paris but what unfolded was far more than a football match.
Liverpool fans were dangerously penned into tight spaces ahead of the game, access was highly restricted and the folk memory of Hillborough in 1989 was at the front of many minds.
After the match, the departing fans were tear-gassed by police and attacked by gangs of thugs.
To top it all off, the initial response from the French government was to blame the fans.
So what happened and what does the occasion say about policing on the continent?
Filmmaker Neil Atkinson, who presents the popular Anfield Wrap podcast was one of those present on the night and he is this week’s guest.