If anyone thinks the biodiversity crisis engulfing Ireland's wildlife and natural habitats is overstated, a cursory look at the country's marine protected areas (MPA) will tell you that we're not taking it seriously enough.

With the EU average of around 10% of MPA, or 625,000 sq kms, Ireland manages a paltry 2.1%, a ghastly failing considering the rich and varied wildlife and species that inhabit our shores, whether permanently or just passing through.

A new report from a coalition of Irish environmental and marine organisations outlines stark deficiencies in our protection of both our coasts and vast areas of water beyond the shoreline.

Fair Seas say that up to 36% of coastal areas and tranches of offshore waters could be designated as MPAs, but that at the very least, Ireland should be matching EU biodiversity ambitions of 30%.

Either way, a mere 2% is utterly derisory, especially considering a Government-hosted two-day event on biodiversity is taking place in Dublin Castle this week and World Ocean Day has taken place.

If you wanted to add land to the collective failing, you could point to the fact that the European Commission has taken Ireland to task already.

Conservation objectives

Under the Habitats Directive, EU member states must designate special areas of conservation (SAC), with specific conservation objectives. Ireland failed to do so within five years, resulting in the Commission taking action in 2020.

Some 154 areas out of 423 were not designated as SACs, although the relevant deadline expired in December 2014, the Commission said.

That's another story, albeit intrinsically linked to how we treat the biodiversity crisis. For now, let's stick to the water.

In the Revitalising Our Seas report, Fair Seas points to how we have already altered forever the natural order with centuries of human practices. It makes sober reading, though crucially, offering hope and a way out of the mess.

"We do not know what Ireland’s marine biodiversity would be naturally. Centuries of hunting and fishing have repeatedly removed the top predators and larger animals and thus altered food webs and ecosystems. However, few marine species have gone extinct globally, so by having some safe havens from these effects biodiversity can self-restore," it said.

Playing catch-up

As the report's executive summary points out, the Irish government has supported the EU Biodiversity Strategy target to protect at least 30% of the Irish maritime area by 2030.

With the 2.1% figure glaring, it's hard to imagine how we catch up. However, the report outlines how we could take action to not only make the 30%, but exceed it by a further 6% with some imaginative and bold decision-making.

"Commitments under the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Convention on Biological Diversity, as well as several national and European legal obligations, require Ireland to protect and restore marine biodiversity.

"In this report, Fair Seas presents 16 areas of interest for MPA designation in Irish waters. The network of areas of interest for MPA designation covers just under 36% of Ireland’s maritime area. An area of interest is defined as a key biodiversity hotspot for one or more species of conservation interest," it said.

Those areas include the likes of Galway Bay and Islands, Kenmare to Loop Head, the Celtic Sea off the Cork coast as far as the English southwest, and vast swathes from Donegal to Louth.

In other words, there is an abundance of choice to not only protect, but nurture and enhance the populations of blue whales, porbeagle, angel sharks, Atlantic puffins, dolphins, seabirds, rays — the list is endless

Why are MPAs needed? Fair Seas is emphatic as to why.

"MPAs, if managed effectively, restore ocean life. This restoration is necessary, because biodiversity has declined significantly in recent decades due to human impacts such as over-exploitation, habitat loss, pollution, and climate change.

"Conserving and restoring biodiversity is vital for human society because we depend on a healthy environment and the ecosystem services it provides, including carbon sequestration, food provision, storm protection, pollution control and recreation. Nature also has an intrinsic value and should be protected and restored regardless of its value to us."

Government action

Crucially, the people want the Government to act.

"People want MPAs: out of 2,311 responses to the public consultation on the Government’s MPA Advisory Group Report (2020), 99% supported MPAs. Respondents also showed strong support for the Irish government’s 30% by 2030 target," the Fair Seas report said.

Fair Seas campaign manager Aoife O'Mahony said the report is about kick-starting the conversation among stakeholders and decision makers nationwide.

"It aims to significantly ramp up the process of building an effective network of MPAs in Irish waters which would enable Ireland to meet its 2030 commitments with the best possible outcomes for nature, climate and people. We've used scientific research and available data to identify the potential areas most in need of protection. Our ambition is to see Ireland become a world leader in marine protection, giving our species, habitats and coastal communities the opportunity to thrive."