Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Mick Clifford

On Monday, Lisa Smith was found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of membership of the Islamic State group, ISIS.

The case, which included details of how Ms Smith, who was from Dundalk and served in the Irish army, converted to Islam and ultimately travelled to the Islamic State as it then was.

She was detained, married and then had to flee as Isis was in retreat, ending up in appalling conditions in a refugee camp.

The evidence gave an insight into the kind of regime that existed in the nascent state and the depravity that was used to enforce the will of Isis.

Court reporter Eoin Reynolds attended every day of the trial and he is this week’s guest.

The Mick Clifford Podcast: To Islamic State and back with Eoin Reynolds

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices