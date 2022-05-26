The Mick Clifford Podcast: The fraud squad - Willie McGee

Willie McGee, a former member of the garda fraud squad, speaks to Mick Clifford about his experiences and his new book.
The Mick Clifford Podcast: The fraud squad - Willie McGee

Willie McGee is this week’s guest on The Mick Clifford Podcast. Picture: Maura Hickey

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 20:00
Mick Clifford

Willie McGee joined the fledgling garda fraud squad in the 1970s and over the following thirty years his work brought him to the front line of the kind of frauds that would make some good movies.

From the gang that diverted phones from a bank while claiming money on fake bank drafts to the blackmailers who threatened to introduce foot and mouth disease into the country unless a ransom was paid, Willie saw it all.

Now he has put his experiences between the covers of a book to tell it like it was.

Willie McGee is this week’s guest on the podcast.

More in this section

Harry Burton cartoon - The Northern Ireland Protocol Harry Burton cartoon - The Northern Ireland Protocol
Brexit Daniel McConnell: TDs anger at reduced access to fast-track passport system
Harry Burton cartoon - The shooting of Shireen Abu Akleh Harry Burton cartoon - The shooting of Shireen Abu Akleh
#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick Clifford
<p>Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)</p>

Maeve Higgins: As a US immigrant, gun violence is the most painful phenomenon

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices