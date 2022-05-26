The Mick Clifford Podcast: The fraud squad - Willie McGee

Willie McGee joined the fledgling garda fraud squad in the 1970s and over the following thirty years his work brought him to the front line of the kind of frauds that would make some good movies.
From the gang that diverted phones from a bank while claiming money on fake bank drafts to the blackmailers who threatened to introduce foot and mouth disease into the country unless a ransom was paid, Willie saw it all.
Now he has put his experiences between the covers of a book to tell it like it was.
Willie McGee is this week’s guest on the podcast.