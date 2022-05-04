The Mick Clifford Podcast revisited: No Country for Old Men with Ken Mayers and Tarak Kauff

The Mick Clifford Podcast revisited: No Country for Old Men with Ken Mayers and Tarak Kauff

Ken Mayers (85) (L) and Tarak Kauff (R) (80), who are both Veterans For Peace activists, leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, after they were both found guilty of interfering with the operation of Shannon Airport on St Patrick's Day, 2019. Picture: Collins Courts

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:30

Two US army veterans in their 80s have been convicted of interfering with the operation of Shannon Airport as part of an anti-war protest three years ago.

The jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court acquitted Ken Mayers (85) and Tarak Kauff (80) of criminal damage to an airport perimeter fence and of trespassing at the airport with the intent to commit an offence or interfere with property.

The jury returned a majority verdict of guilty on the charge of interfering with the operation, safety or management of an airport by entering the runway area and causing the airport to close. The majority verdict was 10 to two, the court heard.

In September of 2019, Ken Mayers and Tarak Kauff spoke to the Mick Clifford podcast about lives of activism, their families back home and how they have survived since arriving in the country.

They arrived in Ireland from the USA in March of that year, intent on a brief visit to support friends protesting against the US military using Shannon Airport.

The two pensioners were arrested and spent 13 days in Limerick Prison in 2019, after bail was denied in the District Court amid garda fears they would flee the jurisdiction.

This was overturned in the High Court, but they remained in Ireland for a further nine months until their passports were returned. They returned from the US to stand trial in Dublin.

Read More

Two US anti-war protesters convicted of interfering with Shannon Airport operations

More in this section

For customers, exit of CEO McDonagh likely the least of their worries over Irish banking For customers, exit of CEO McDonagh likely the least of their worries over Irish banking
Colette Finn: The unfairness of the meritocracy Colette Finn: The unfairness of the meritocracy
Sarah Harte: In defence of questions, however unsavoury Sarah Harte: In defence of questions, however unsavoury
#Podcasts - Mick Clifford#Podcasts - Home
<p>Labour leader Kier Starmer, pictured with Boris Johnson, needs to put his focus back on the electorate. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire</span> </p>

Labour pains as Starmer leaves it late to connect with local election voters

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices