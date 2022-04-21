The Mick Clifford Podcast: New Northern Ireland, same old problems - Mick Fealty

The Mick Clifford Podcast: New Northern Ireland, same old problems - Mick Fealty

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 20:00
Mick Clifford

The North goes to the polls on May 5 in what many are describing as the most significant election in the assembly’s history.

However, he also sees change afoot in the north with a growing middle ground and he would like to see far greater emphasis on the bread and butter issues that are the primary concern for most people.

But what of the two big preoccupations that appear to take up a large amount of time with the two leading parties, the protocol and a border poll?

Listen in to hear Mick Fealty’s unique take on what’s ahead.

