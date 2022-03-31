The Mick Clifford Podcast: Humanitarian crisis continues in southern Europe

While the focus of the world is on the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, there is an ongoing refugee crisis in southern Europe
Detention centres are being built on Greek islands in order to house refugees ahead of any decision on their status.

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 20:00
Mick Clifford

While the focus of the world is on the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, there is an ongoing refugee crisis in southern Europe.

Thousands fleeing war and persecution in the developing world are arriving on Europe’s shores but now a new regime is in place which has been compared to Ireland’s Direct Provision system.

Detention centres are being built on Greek islands in order to house refugees ahead of any decision on their status.

But the system has come in for severe criticism.

Oxfam Ireland’s Aideen Elliot spoke to Mick about this and the wider problems around how refugees are regarded within Europe.

