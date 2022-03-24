The Mick Clifford Podcast: In fear of fire - Claire Ryan

Claire Ryan bought her home in 2006 but within a year she knew that she was living in a dangerous development.
Fire safety defects in the building were discovered. What followed was a fifteen year odyssey of stress and worry while no action was taken against the developer and the authorities appeared to turn the other way.
Claire’s experience is not unique but it is one of the more shocking examples of a problem that is believed to affect up to 100,000 homes built during the Celtic Tiger years.
Also on the podcast is Pat Montague who represents the Construction Defects Alliance, a group of stricken homeowners who are seeking resolution to a problem that is not of their making.