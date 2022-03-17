The Mick Clifford Podcast: What lengths will some go to exploit young women?

In the current housing market, there are some who will use the crisis to exploit vulnerable people.
One phenomenon that has come to light in recent times is the advertisement of rooms for rent at a low cost in exchange for sexual favours.
reporter Ann Murphy has done extensive investigative work in this area which has culminated in the introduction in the Dáil of a private member’s motion to outlaw the practice.
But how prevalent is it and what lengths will some go to exploit young women to such a degrading extent.
Ann Murphy is this week’s guest on the podcast.