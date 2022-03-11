The Mick Clifford Podcast: Ukrainian voices - Cry, beloved country

Natalya Summar has been living in Cork for twenty years but since 24th February she has been focused on doing what she can for her native Ukraine.
She is now embarking on a journey to rescue her niece who has made it to Poland from her home in Kyiv.
Natalya talks on the podcast about how her family are coping, and the guilt she feels being so removed from them and her friends.
We also talk to Tatiana Vargramenko, an anthropologist and UCC academic, about the history and culture of her native Ukraine and the ties the country has with Russia.