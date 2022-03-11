Ciaran O’Connor: Russia knows what it’s doing with spread of disinformation

SOMETHING truly extraordinary happened on February 24. Nigel Farage admitted he was wrong. Such occasions are rare.

One of the few times he has addressed his shortcomings in matters of fact came after the Brexit referendum when he admitted many of his claims about the NHS in advance of the vote were a “mistake”. This time, Farage’s statement referenced his misreading of Russian president Vladimir Putin who, he said, “has gone much further than I thought he would”.

Farage and others with prominent roles in politics and media in the West have spent many years serving to promote positions and perspectives favoured by Russia. In formal and informal ways such figures have been carefully cultivated by the Kremlin’s state-controlled media apparatus and used like pawns in far-reaching influence networks.

Now that Putin’s intentions have become clear and the edifice of “genuine security concerns” has crumbled, perhaps it’s time to ask, what now for those who so eagerly entrenched themselves within the Kremlin’s machinations?

Many people miscalculated Putin’s intentions but did not spend the previous years operating in the European Parliament or, more recently on TV, helping to spread pro-Kremlin disinformation and dismissing the efforts of Ukrainian people to wrest back control of their country.

In 2014, Farage even said Putin was the world leader he admired the most. Recently, Farage used his latest pulpit on GB News to tell viewers that the EU was responsible for the 2014 Ukrainian Maidan revolution and reassured those viewing that “Putin does not want to invade Ukraine. He’s trying to frighten the West.”

Prior to the invasion, Farage took aim at diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict and belittled the efforts of Western leaders in travelling to Moscow. Following Putin’s order to begin the invasion of a sovereign country, Farage blamed Nato expansion for “poking the Russian bear”. Notably absent from his remarks was any direct condemnation of Putin.

Others within the European Parliament have long supported the actions of the Kremlin, including those from our own shores. MEPs Claire Daly and Mick Wallace have faced questions over their positions on Russia and have themselves contributed to promoting pro-Kremlin disinformation.

Within the parliament, Wallace tabled an amendment to a resolution that sought to delete a condemnation of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and another amendment to a reference that stated Russian arms were responsible for shooting down MH17.

Like Farage, he believes other forces were at work during the Maidan revolution, which he described as a “US-orchestrated coup”. More shamefully, Wallace has used his speaking time within parliament to deny that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad gassed his own citizens and told MEPs that “the so-called chemical attack [Douma 2018]... was most likely staged with the help of the White Helmets [Syria Civil Defence], a UK-US propaganda entity”.

Those same “staged” remarks have previously been voiced by Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. When criticised over the comments, Wallace turned to the media for a chance to further explain his views and appeared on state-controlled Russia Today to claim he was being silenced.

Daly has similarly used her speaking time in parliament to spread pro-Kremlin disinformation. In 2021, Daly claimed there was rampant “Russophobia” within the EU, a victimhood claim repeated ad nauseam by Russia. She also smeared Belarusian dissident Roman Protasevich by linking him to “neo-Nazis in Ukraine”.

The portrayal of Ukraine as populated and led by neo-Nazis is another well-worn Kremlin trope, recently put into overdrive by pro-Kremlin voices to attempt to justify the invasion.

Wallace and Daly have since condemned the incursion of Russian forces as an “act of aggression” but when asked to vote on it in parliament on March 2, both were among a small cluster of 13 MEPs who ultimately voted against a resolution that included condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, on the grounds of opposing separate clauses in the bill related to EU energy and defence policies, they explained.

Putin has a willing cheerleader in the US too. Following Putin’s recognition of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for ‘peacekeepers’ to enter the country, Donald Trump applauded Putin for his tactical brilliance and described the move as “genius”.

Trump repeated the lie that Russia was entering as “a peacekeeper”, continuing: “That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. We could use that on our southern border.” We’re well used to Trump’s outlandish comments, including those that express sympathy towards authoritarians, but they have real currency for aggressor states like Russia in a time of conflict.

According to our analysis at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based non-profit that researches disinformation, hate, and extremism online, such remarks are often used to further disinformation narratives within Russia that seek to influence public opinion and create the impression that the wider world supports the actions of Putin.

Trump’s remarks were not only amplified by state-controlled media in Russia but, when translated, presented in a way that portrayed support for the “peacekeeping” duties of Russia from a prominent political figure in the West. A Russian-language report about Trump’s comments, aired on Russia Today, told viewers that “Trump is confident that Russian troops will keep the peace in Donbas”.

Trump has since condemned the “Russian attack on Ukraine”, calling it “appalling, an outrage and an atrocity” but in the same speech, compared the “smart” Putin to the “dumb” Joe Biden and Nato. You can probably guess which quotes were featured on Russia Today.

Authoritarian states across the world have learned many lessons from Putin, perhaps none more threatening to liberal democracy, the rights of citizens or sovereign states than the potential power of information warfare.

The tactics perfected by State-run media and State-linked troll farms in Russia are now used by State and non-State entities worldwide to undermine democratic rights, foster distrust, and shift public opinion. False or misleading narratives seeded by such entities are especially effective when they’re blindly accepted, boosted, and given a veneer of legitimacy by figures with influence within politics and media.

Asking questions and voicing criticism about the role of Nato in Europe or the West’s missteps in dealing with Putin does not make someone an agent of Russia or a Putin apologist. The input of such voices should be welcome in a debate over how we got here or how to respond.

We should protect the right for such opinions and they can be challenged too. But if you use your platform on social media, in the media, or within elected office to defend the many illegal and harmful actions of Putin’s Russia, deny its role as the aggressor in this invasion, or to spread Kremlin propaganda, it does mean you’re in danger of becoming a useful idiot.

