Dorcha Lee: Russia is experienced in consolidating control

This area is currently being monitored by the OSCE’s (Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in eastern Ukraine. On February 18, the SMM’s daily report, covering the previous 24-hour period, recorded 222 ceasefire violations and 135 explosions in the Donetsk region, and 648 ceasefire violations and 519 explosions in the Luhansk region.
Since the war, Russia has consolidated its control over South Ossetia and Abkhazia, a district over which Georgia lost control in 1993. Both territories are now recognised by Russia as independent states. This week, the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk’s People’s Republic have joined the club.