Daniel McConnell: Taoiseach's visit to Germany offers reminder of horrors of war

Foreign trips are the sweetest part of the job for Irish leaders.

Police escorts, pomp and ceremony, and the drudgery of the Dáil are all far, far away.

Micheál Martin, with time running out on his tenure as Taoiseach, is making up for the golden moments he lost during Covid, with a plethora of foreign jaunts, all building up to his one and only White House trip in March.

For a Taoiseach, spending the day mixing with the most powerful leader in Europe is a rare treat.

The Germans didn’t hold back in terms of the welcome they rolled out.

The courtyard at the Bundestag was looking splendid with the Irish tricolour blowing alongside German and European flags.

Standing to attention around an elaborate red carpet were 100 army officers and the military band who moved into position just minutes before the Taoiseach arrived.

Mr Martin's delegation, including chief of staff Deirdre Gillane, Irish ambassador to Germany Nicholas O’Brien and top EU official Helen Blake, were prompted to line up alongside their German counterparts.

It appeared like the Irish delegation needed beefing up as Government press secretary Paul Clarkson, normally a backroom operator, also stood to attention. The quick tucking-in of the shirt hinted he was not expecting to be included.

The travelling press corps were herded onto a multi-level platform, resembling a miniature football terrace, providing all with a perfect view of proceedings.

In the background, the Taoiseach’s motorcade came into view and his host, new German chancellor Olaf Scholz, waited to greet him.

The absence of Angela Merkel, who dominated German and European politics for so long, was a stark reminder of the changing winds.

Mr Martin and Mr Scholz opted for a fist bump hello. Like everyone else, leaders of nations are a little unsure of what constitutes an acceptable greeting.

Both men, in their warm overcoats, got the formalities under way and were greeted by the captain of the guards, who ordered troops to stand to attention.

The band struck up a rousing rendition of our national anthem, ‘Amhran na Bhfiann’, prompting one correspondent to cheekily chant “Come on Ireland” at the conclusion.

“It was like Croke Park on a match day… the band were good,” the Taoiseach later quipped.

Some questioned how Mr Scholz could squeeze in such a visit when the world appears on the edge of war.

But moments later at their joint press conference, both leaders roundly condemned Monday night’s incursion by Russia into Ukrainian territory.

Russia “crossed a line” the Taoiseach declared while Mr Scholz revealed he and his government were halting the development of the major gas pipeline from Russia.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and German chancellor Olaf Scholz address a joint press conference following talks Berlin. Picture: John MacDougall /AFP via Getty Images

This was the big news from the press conference — the German decision to block the permit process for a new undersea Russian gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2.

“The situation has changed dramatically,” Mr Scholz said.

The Taoiseach, speaking to Irish journalists later, said this decision was very significant given how much money Germany has spent on the pipeline project to date.

He warned, however, the decision would have a negative impact on oil and gas prices in Ireland, as well as Europe as a whole.

At the same time, in Brussels, the European Union moved to prohibit lending to Russia’s central bank.

The EU also condemned Russia's move as “illegal and unacceptable” and in violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and international law.

Later, at a second press conference for the Irish media, the Taoiseach was pressed about the EU’s stance of staggering sanctions when Russia has already invaded, rather than taking a more aggressive response.

It was notable Mr Martin was careful not to call Russia's actions an invasion.

In his strongest contribution of the day, the Taoiseach said the Russian incursion into Ukraine will have a “chilling effect” on small countries across Europe.

It is not right for big countries to seek to impose their will on their smaller neighbours, he said.

At the end of the day, Mr Martin visited the memorial for murdered Jews in the centre of Berlin and paid tribute to the 6m people murdered by the Nazis.

An apt reminder of what horrors the powerful can inflict on the weak.