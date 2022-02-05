Harry Burton cartoon - What is it about Boris Johnson and resignations?

Harry Burton's take on the GUBU saga that is the Boris Johnson story.
Harry Burton's take on the GUBU saga that is the Boris Johnson story.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Monday, February 7, 2022 - 9:00 AM
Sunday, February 6, 2022 - 6:00 PM
Sunday, February 6, 2022 - 10:00 PM