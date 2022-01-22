Harry Burton cartoon - They'll be gone when the morning comes 

Harry Burton on a seismic week that saw us say goodbye to more than just Covid restrictions.
Harry Burton cartoon - They'll be gone when the morning comes 
Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 13:57

Harry Burton on a seismic week that saw us say goodbye to rock legend, Meat Loaf, and many - but not all - of the Covid restrictions which have impacted Irish life.

Terry Prone: As Ireland drops many Covid restrictions, we all have much to be grateful for

