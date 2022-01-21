Noel Baker: Deaths of children in care a growing concern

Back in 2015, a young person in care, participating in a research project into access to mental health services for young people in the same situation, was asked what they needed. The response was "proper services". Accompanied by a laugh.

It was a wry and knowing response, but the reality wasn't funny then, and it isn't funny now. That study was co-authored by Dr Rosaleen McElvaney, a Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer in Psychotherapy at Dublin City University, but someone who is also a member of the National Review Panel, the independent body which examines the deaths of children and young people in, or known to, care services. And now she may well find herself entrusted with reviewing the most recent death - that of Shane O'Connor.

Those celebrating his life and mourning his loss were led by Shane's heartbroken parents, Sinead O'Connor and Donal Lunny. In time the circumstances which led to the 17-year-old's tragic passing will be established, but as the NRP begins its review into just how the teenager died, it's possible some old themes may re-surface.

The deaths of children in care are not a recent phenomenon. There was outcry more than a decade ago when the scale of the issue first came into national focus, resulting in the establishment of the Child Death Review Group. The latest report by the National Review Panel showed that even as services have evolved, the issue remains.

Suicides

The NRP 2020 report found that of the 30 young people who died — up nine compared with the figure a year before — seven died by suicide, an increase of three. The report also includes data looking at the cumulative number of deaths since the NRP's inception, with 236 deaths notified to it between February 2010 and the end of 2020, a period in which the number of referrals to the child protection system had more than doubled.

The NRP 2020 report found that of the 30 young people who died — up nine compared with the figure a year before — seven died by suicide.

Of those 236 deaths, almost a quarter, representing 56 young people, were by suicide, the second most common category after natural causes. The level of access some of these young people had with mental health services has featured in a number of reports across that time. The NVP, chaired by Dr Helen Buckley, concluded last year: "Many of the young people who died from suicide had been referred to CAMHS and some had received a consistent service. However, to be eligible for a CAMHS service, it was necessary for a young person to have a diagnosed treatable mental illness. Suicidal ideation is considered to be a mental health problem but does not always qualify for a CAMHS service."

Recent figures indicate that pressure on CAMHS is still intense, while the difficulties experienced by Tusla in recent years in the recruitment and retention of foster carers is well documented, particularly now that a greater number of more challenging cases are coming to the attention of the agency. At the same time, there is a corresponding reliance on residential placements, and in the words of Tusla CEO Bernard Gloster, an over-reliance on private residential placements. For Suzanne Connolly, the chief executive of Barnardos, this has an impact.

"The challenge is when they end up in residential care," she says, "because it is very difficult for the residential care system to fulfill the parental role. It's quite difficult, no matter how committed the staff are, because it's not a family environment.

Some children are more at risk than others. So one of the things as a society we really need to do is recognise who are the most vulnerable children at an early stage, and how do we provide the support that is needed.

As far back as 2014, the then-Minister for Children, Frances Fitzgerald, spoke about trying to prioritise children in the care system when it came to other services, even referring to something akin to a points system. It seems a valid argument, given the double trauma of children who enter care: there is the reason they were brought into care in the first place, and then the separation from their family of origin. According to the 2015 research: "Young people described the double stigma – of having mental health difficulties and of being in care, which caused shame, affected openness with people, and threatened relationships." But according to Suzanne Connolly, "we are not aware of them being prioritised".

That seems apparent when children and young people expressing suicidal thoughts are not, as outlined by the National Review Panel, seen as having a "diagnosed treatable mental illness". This is also in the context of 278 incidents in which a child in care was injured in 2020, led by 172 cases in which the young person harmed themselves. And again, this isn't new either: as far back as 2005, children in care were harming themselves in all kinds of ways, including in one instance, reported on in this newspaper, where a girl drank the contents of a lava lamp. The file on that case outlined how staff had asked her what was wrong, and she replied that "her life was a mess".

Service planning

According to Tusla, in 2020, the Child and Family Agency and the HSE revised the 2017 Joint Protocol. "Tusla is currently developing a plan for the development of Tusla trauma-informed therapeutic services for children in care," it said, adding: "There are clear structures and processes in place to facilitate the HSE and Tusla to better integrate service planning and delivery for these type of cases, with oversight structures at regional and national level. Over the last 12 months, there has been significant progress made in respect of the funding for and clinical governance of these cases." The HSE stresses that it believes access to CAMHS is operating properly.

The sometimes slowburning trauma of dislocation from family can see young people engage in risky behaviours. It takes time, patience, and expertise to deal with, and even then, sometimes things can go wrong. By the point of crisis, services need to be able to respond, community-based services are likely to be insufficient, and the necessary interventions may still be slow to arrive. Reflecting on that quote from the NVP report, Suzanne Connolly said: "CAMHS should be involved because they [children expressing suicidal ideation] are the most vulnerable children." As she sees it, all state services are in the business of assisting its citizens, and therefore "all state services have a parental responsibility - that is the lens through which we look at this."

According to Gareth Noble, a children’s rights solicitor with KOD Lyons, it again re-emphasises the need for integrated services under Tusla, observing that it makes little sense that a child's absenteeism from school is Tusla's business, but their mental health is not.

When you think about it that way, it almost seems funny. Almost.

*samaritans.ie / call 116123 / childline.ie / pieta.ie