If diplomacy fails with Russia, we all lose. Biden must not abandon talks

Instead of trying to deter Putin with military measures, the United States should make every effort to keep last week’s diplomacy going. The current negotiating agenda focuses on a follow-on to the moribund treaty on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces and resurrection of elements of the Conventional Forces in Europe treaty. While desirable, these alone are almost certainly not enough to keep Russia in the talks.
Christopher S Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace