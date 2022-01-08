Support shown at Alanna vigil represents 'the Ballyfermot we know'

It’s rare enough in journalism that the assignment is literally just a five-minute walk from home.

It’s also not common to be reporting on a horrific event that happened just around the corner from where you were born and raised.

Saturday’s vigil for Alanna Quinn Idris in Ballyfermot is different.

The 17-year-old suffered serious injuries in the attack on Thursday. 30 December. A friend of hers also suffered injuries in the incident.

Alanna’s family fear she may lose the sight in one eye, and she’s due to be seen by a doctor again next week.

Community

Local representatives, youth workers and activists put their heads together and hastily arranged a vigil for Saturday morning where the local community could show their solidarity with the families of those injured.

And the people of Ballyfermot answered the call.

People were beginning to gather from about 20 minutes before the event was due to get underway.

It was certainly a cross-generational affair. Whole families made the trip out. The young and the old were equally represented.

Alanna Quinn Idris sustained a serious injury to her eye in the assault.

As they arrived, placards bearing the words “solidarity” and “support the families” were handed out, as were green ribbons for people to tie around their arms.

By 11am, there were maybe 200-250 people gathered at the civic centre on Ballyfermot Road.

Local TDs and councillors all turned out but politics was tuned way down as the focus lay solely on supporting the families of those affected.

Lydia Marshall, a youth justice worker who lives in Ballyfermot, said the event was an important one for the whole locality.

“Ballyfermot is a really good community,” she said.

Showing up with no political banners, or anything like that, everyone’s leaving all that behind and we’re just showing up as human beings and standing in solidarity after the incident that happened last week.

People beginning to gather at Ballyfermot Civic Centre for the vigil in support of Allana Quinn Idris who suffered serious injuries in an assault last week. pic.twitter.com/EyjVTzYQBA — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) January 8, 2022

On the podium, local councillor Daithí Doolan said that Alanna couldn’t be there but had sent her own message via her Facebook page.

“I just want to start by saying thanks so much to everyone who sent me a message,” he said. “I just want to say words cannot express how grateful I am for every single one of you.” The crowd clapped in unison as Mr Doolan read out Alanna’s words.

Youth worker Brendan Cummins later addressed the crowd, and referenced the support that had been shown to Alanna since the attack.

Mr Cummins said: “An incident like this affects not just the families but the whole community.

He said the support given to the family is the “Ballyfermot we know”, while incidents such as the assault is not.

As he spoke, it resonated strongly with me.

I was raised here, went to school here and still live here. Ballyer may have its problems like many other places do, but it also has a strong sense of community that frequently shines through.

Someone remarked to me at the vigil that Ballyfermot has the same feel as a town out in the country. People know each other. They get on well together. There’s a camaraderie when people run into each other at the shops. They love the stories of a Ballyer guy/gal done good. They rally around when something goes wrong.

My mother is forever beginning stories with “You know such-and-such, well their niece is back from [insert country here], and they’ve got a great job doing x and they’re hoping to get a house down on y road”.

The community goes out of its way to support each other, and Saturday’s vigil was a perfect example of that.

Really great turnout for the vigil today pic.twitter.com/E0BUg78EfA — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) January 8, 2022

Solidarity

Those hundreds lined both sides of Ballyfermot Road bearing the “solidarity” placards.

At a time of great difficulty for some families, this was a way of telling them that they’re supported, that the community is there for them, that they’re being heard.

Putting my journalist cap aside, it was a privilege to witness the scenes as someone from Ballyfermot.

Last week’s assault shocked the entire community. The vigil was about showing families that this community would support them in whatever lies ahead.

The large response from local people would suggest they may have succeeded in getting this message across.

But it was also about calling for such a thing never to be repeated. And, while extra youth supports and more visible policing that local reps are calling for may be action for another day, local TD Patrick Costello summed it up well.

“People just don’t want to see this happening again,” he said.

As the youth worker Brendan Cummins put it, that show of support on Saturday is the “Ballyfermot we know”.

As true in Ballyfermot as it is in Ballincollig, Ballina or Ballybofey, acts of violence are not a thing we should come to expect as being part of the communities that we all know.