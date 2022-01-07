Mick Clifford Podcast: Two major political events in 2022 but what else is on the horizon?

As always, the major political stories for the coming year are likely to emerge from nowhere that is currently on the horizon.
However, we do know that there will be two major events in 2022.
An assembly election in the North may well see Sinn Féin take over as the largest party and be rewarded with the office of First Minister.
And in December – if the government gets that far – there will be a change of Taoiseach in the rotation agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
But what else is likely to come dropping over the course of the year? Irish Examiner Deputy Political Editor Elaine Loughlin joins us.