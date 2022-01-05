The next US civil war is already here — we just refuse to see it

The consequences of the breakdown of the American system are only now beginning to be felt. January 6, 2001, wasn’t a wake-up call; it was a rallying cry. The Capitol police have seen threats against members of Congress increase by 107%. Fred Upton, Republican representative from Michigan, recently shared a message he had received: “I hope you die. I hope everybody in your family dies.” And it’s not just politicians, but anyone involved in the running of the electoral system. Death threats have become a standard aspect of the work-life of election supervisors and school board members. A third of poll workers, in the aftermath of 2020, said they felt unsafe.
An incipient illegitimacy crisis is underway, whoever is elected in 2022, or in 2024. According to a University of Virginia analysis of census projections, by 2040, 30% of the population will control 68% of the Senate. Eight states will contain half the population. The Senate malapportionment gives advantages overwhelmingly to white, non– college-educated voters. In the near future, a Democratic candidate could win the popular vote by many millions of votes and still lose. Do the maths: the federal system no longer represents the will of the American people.
The right has recognised what the left has not: that the system is in collapse. The right has a plan: it involves violence and solidarity. They have not abjured even the Oath Keepers. The left, meanwhile, has chosen infighting as their sport.
