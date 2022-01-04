Q&A: What are the new rules around Covid testing, self-isolation and the enhanced illness benefit?

New changes in relation to Covid-19 testing have led to questions around self-isolation period durations and how people can apply for illness benefits.

Here we look at those changes and answer some of your questions.

What are the new testing rules?

According to the HSE, anyone aged 40 or over with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate and book a PCR test.

This advice applies even if you have had your first-round vaccines, a booster, or a positive PCR test in the past three months.

Similarly, a parent or guardian with a child is under the age of four who is symptomatic should also be booked in for a PCR test.

While they await a PCR test appointment or result, others in the household should restrict their movements (stay at home).

If this PCR test result comes back positive, everyone in the household should continue to restrict their movements, for a period depending on their vaccination status.

More details can be found on the HSE website.

I'm between the ages of four and 39 and have symptoms. Should I book a PCR test?

No. In a bid to ease some of the pressure on the PCR testing system, the HSE is asking symptomatic people to book antigen tests and self-isolate.

You can book/order the tests online via the HSE. You will need to do three antigen tests on consecutive days.

If all three are negative, continue to self-isolate until you have not had symptoms for 48 hours.

If any of them show a positive result, you should book a PCR test and self-isolate.

If you have an invalid test result, do another antigen test.

What about if I am a close contact of a confirmed case?

Advice for close-contacts largely depends on vaccination status.

• If you have received a booster more than a week after a close contact text from the HSE, you should restrict your movements for five days from your last contact with the person who has tested positive. You will also need to take three antigen tests, with two days between each.

Any positive result means you will need to isolate and book a PCR test.

This advice also applies if you have completed your primary vaccine course and had a positive PCR test in the last three months.

If you test positive for COVID-19 you will get a text message. This will include a link to a website where you can upload contact details for your close contacts. pic.twitter.com/9BWFI35EPP — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 2, 2022

• If you got a booster less than a week after receiving a close contact text, you should restrict your movements for 10 days. You will also need to do five antigen tests, with two days between each. This advice also applies if you got your first vaccinations, but no booster.

• Lastly, if you suspect you are a close contact but you haven't heard from the HSE, you should arrange a Covid test, following the steps relevant to you on the HSE's website.

In the interim, self-isolate in your room if you are symptomatic; or restrict your movements (stay at home) if you aren't symptomatic.

More information for close contacts can be found on the HSE's website.

Ok. I've ordered antigen tests from the HSE, when will they arrive?

HSE lead on vaccination Damien McCallion has said that antigen tests are being dispatched within one or two days, meaning they will most often arrive one day later.

With so many new cases being confirmed each day, is there a sufficient supply of antigen tests?

HSE lead for vaccinations, Damien McCallion. File picture: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Mr McCallion said the HSE currently had a sufficient supply of antigen tests for the month of January, but this is being continually monitored.

Such is demand for antigen tests in the private sector, the secretary-general of the Irish Pharmacy Union has warned there will be a shortage of the tests in the country this week as further stocks are awaited.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Darragh O’Loughlin said some pharmacies have resorted to putting limits on the number of tests individuals can purchase.

He said more orders of the tests would arrive in the country later this week, but that shortages would continue in the meantime.

I have Covid symptoms and need to take time off work. Can I get the enhanced illness benefit?

Yes. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that her department has adjusted the documentation needed to get the €350 enhanced illness benefit.

To avail of this benefit, you must now provide the Department of Social Protection with:

Confirmation from the HSE that you have ordered an antigen test;

A text message from the HSE showing that you are a close contact or;

Certification from your GP that you have symptoms of Covid-19 and/or are a probable source of infection.

As has been the case previously, a positive PCR test result can also be used.

The overall criteria for availing of the enhanced illness benefit have not changed. More information on the benefit itself can be found on citizensinformation.ie