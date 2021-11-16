Q&A: Why are new Covid-19 measures needed and what will change? 

Here is everything you need to know.
Q&A: Why are new Covid-19 measures needed and what will change? 

The Covid metrics are all going in the wrong direction

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 08:17
Steve Neville

The Cabinet will meet today to agree on new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

Here is everything you need to know. 

Why are new measures being proposed?

The short answer is that the Covid metrics are all going in the wrong direction.

Some 4,570 cases of the virus were confirmed on Monday, while last week, the daily cases total topped 5,000 for the first time since January.

Hospitalisations due to Covid-19 are also on the rise.

Monday, 622 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital with 117 of them in intensive care.

It is the first time since February that the number in hospital has been above 600.

A Covid sub-committee heard on Monday that in a worst-case scenario, 500 people could need intensive care treatment by December.

The situation in the health service has been described as “very, very grim” by the HSE chief operations officer, Anne O'Connor.

What has Nphet said?

In a meeting last week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that people should revert to working from home as much as possible.

Nphet also said anyone who attends pubs, nightclubs and restaurants frequently should take two antigen tests per week. 

Those engaging in team sports and other activities that involve close contacts should also test regularly.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, has warned that the current level of transmission is one of the highest levels we've had over the entire course of the pandemic.

Cabinet is expected to approve the use of antigen tests in schools today
Cabinet is expected to approve the use of antigen tests in schools today

What measures could come into place?

Working from home is the obvious measure to be announced after the Cabinet meets today.

Since October 22, people have been allowed to return to offices, but a work-from-home request is now expected to be issued.

The wider use of Covid certs will also play a part in controlling the spread of the virus.

Digital covid certs could be needed for entry into gyms, hairdressers and barbers.

At present, only the hospitality sector requires checks for the proof of vaccine.

Cabinet is also expected to approve the use of antigen tests in schools.

A subsidy will be provided to encourage people to use the tests in the general population.

What about vaccine boosters?

A major expansion of the booster campaign is expected to be announced today.

It will see all adults over the age of 50 receive a booster.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he expects the use of Covid-19 booster vaccines to be extended significantly as the evidence for boosters is “incredibly strong”.

Approval from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) was to be delivered late last night in advance of the Cabinet meeting today.

Read More

Winter health outlook ‘very grim’ as HSE plan slammed as 'inadequate'

More in this section

Elaine Loughlin: For once, let’s put rights and respect for survivors at the centre of redress Elaine Loughlin: For once, let’s put rights and respect for survivors at the centre of redress
TOPSHOT-GREECE-FIRE 'A triumph of diplomacy over real substance': Climate activists respond to Cop26 deal
Elaine Loughlin: Drowning in the polls but Labour in buoyant mood  Elaine Loughlin: Drowning in the polls but Labour in buoyant mood 
#COVID-19HealthVaccine
Doctor examining sick child in face mask

Dr Vittorio Bufacchi: The myth of private responsibility laid bare by political philosophy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices