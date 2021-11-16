Q&A: Why are new Covid-19 measures needed and what will change? 

The Cabinet will meet today to agree on new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know.

Why are new measures being proposed?

The short answer is that the Covid metrics are all going in the wrong direction.

Some 4,570 cases of the virus were confirmed on Monday, while last week, the daily cases total topped 5,000 for the first time since January.

Hospitalisations due to Covid-19 are also on the rise.

Monday, 622 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital with 117 of them in intensive care.

It is the first time since February that the number in hospital has been above 600.

A Covid sub-committee heard on Monday that in a worst-case scenario, 500 people could need intensive care treatment by December.

The situation in the health service has been described as “very, very grim” by the HSE chief operations officer, Anne O'Connor.

What has Nphet said?

In a meeting last week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that people should revert to working from home as much as possible.

Nphet also said anyone who attends pubs, nightclubs and restaurants frequently should take two antigen tests per week.

Those engaging in team sports and other activities that involve close contacts should also test regularly.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, has warned that the current level of transmission is one of the highest levels we've had over the entire course of the pandemic.

Cabinet is expected to approve the use of antigen tests in schools today

What measures could come into place?

Working from home is the obvious measure to be announced after the Cabinet meets today.

Since October 22, people have been allowed to return to offices, but a work-from-home request is now expected to be issued.

The wider use of Covid certs will also play a part in controlling the spread of the virus.

Digital covid certs could be needed for entry into gyms, hairdressers and barbers.

At present, only the hospitality sector requires checks for the proof of vaccine.

Cabinet is also expected to approve the use of antigen tests in schools.

A subsidy will be provided to encourage people to use the tests in the general population.

What about vaccine boosters?

A major expansion of the booster campaign is expected to be announced today.

It will see all adults over the age of 50 receive a booster.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he expects the use of Covid-19 booster vaccines to be extended significantly as the evidence for boosters is “incredibly strong”.

Approval from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) was to be delivered late last night in advance of the Cabinet meeting today.