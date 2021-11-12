Why Nphet's main message now is to work from home

The idea of working from home while being able to go to the pub has left many people understandably confused, but the underlying logic is about reducing opportunities for the virus to spread.

There has been talk about living with Covid-19 for months.

The calls over recent weeks, from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, other members of Nphet, and government politicians, to reduce social interactions, even to cut them by half to help slow transmissions, have had little effect, as Covid-19 cases surge.

Unfortunately, the message, from the start of the year, that vaccines were the way out has led many people to feel over-confident, with young and old resuming their social lives as before.

While vaccines slashed the mortality rate — 317 people died in the last week of January alone — they do not make people bulletproof against infection.

Nphet appears to see reducing workplace contacts as a useful firefighting tool, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying on Friday that the Government will consider this advice next week.

The more people who are at home, off buses, and not going for lunch together, the fewer chances the virus has to spread: This is the new message from Nphet.

Nightclubs are a risk often cited, but infectious-diseases consultant and member of the Infectious Diseases Society, Dr Eoghan de Barra, said: "The day-in, day-out working with 10 people in an office is a bigger risk.

"Nothing saves lives like 'don’t meet people', but which way we don't meet people, or which way we limit, is the hard bit," Dr De Barra told Newstalk.

Nphet is also worried about hospitals, with more than 500 Covid-19 patients admitted and 4,400 staff absent with Covid-19 or as a close contact.

This has an immediate impact on non-Covid-19 patients: On Friday, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's trolley-watch showed 347 patients unable to find a hospital bed. Elective operations are being cancelled around the country.

There are also concerns about people arriving at work with the sniffles. This was just irritating for colleagues before, but is now potentially a source of Covid-19 infection.

It is also a risk for people in industries where working from home is not an option, including manufacturing and retail.

Some GPs have linked this to people with potential Covid-19 symptoms mistakenly thinking an antigen test showing 'not detected' meant the symptoms could be ignored.

Antigen tests quickly identify people with a high viral load, but are not as sensitive in early stages of infection.

All of this is combining to bring high infection rates, with counties that previously were low risk, like Cork, facing 1,033.8 cases per 100,000 of population and Kerry 1011.5.

Elsewhere in Europe, other countries are now also looking at working from home or even lockdowns.

Austria is to impose a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people from Monday, the chancellor announced yesterday. The Dutch government is expected to start a partial three-week lockdown from next week, public broadcaster, NOS, reported.

The British Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) advised government in October to reconsider working-from-home directives.

It might not make us feel better, as we possibly face into another quiet winter, but we are not alone in facing these challenges.