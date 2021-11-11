Government needs to demonstrate more ambition for floating wind

In Aberdeen, close to where world leaders, global NGOs, citizens, and media are converging around Cop26, the Kincardine floating windfarm is an eye to behold. Five massive 9MW wind turbines are erected on floating foundations and secured in place via a system of moorings and anchors. Floating wind technology is ready to make a huge impact on climate targets, with up to 10GW expected to be deployed in Europe alone by the end of the decade. Just look at the range of companies bidding for leases in ScotWind, and the multibillion-pound supply chain commitments they are making for Scottish supply chain and jobs.

On Thursday morning, the Crown Estate published plans confirming its ambition to unlock up to 4GW of energy from floating wind in England and Wales, helping to establish a new industrial sector for the UK. The Irish Government needs to similarly grasp the opportunity of floating wind. An unprecedented economic opportunity is currently at stake, and there is a real risk the opportunity will be missed, as industry and investment goes elsewhere.

Floating wind technology differs from traditional fixed-bottom offshore windfarms, which are typically piled into the seabed, and deployed closer to shore in relatively shallow waters, up to 30m deep. Floating windfarms combine existing, proven technologies, incorporating know-how from the offshore oil and gas sector, with regards to the deployment of floating production platforms, together with decades of experience of wind turbine operations, from the wind energy sector.

In Europe and around the globe, countries are declaring ambitious targets to ensure that floating wind projects contribute to decarbonisation of their economies, while helping to achieve energy security, with minimal impact on the environment.

In Ireland, with a maritime area over seven times our land mass, the wind blows more consistently at sea than anywhere else close to shore or on land. A key advantage of floating wind technology is that it can harness this energy, producing the highest capacity-factor of any wind technology, while being deployed in deeper waters and reducing visual impact from the shore.

Climate Action Plan a missed opportunity

The Government's Climate Action Plan, published last week, was a missed opportunity for an island nation, with one of the best offshore wind resources in the world, to follow the leadership of counterparts such as the UK, France, Spain, Norway, and Sweden to specify targets for floating wind deployment.

The programme for government commits to the development of 30GW of floating wind in the Atlantic from 2030. This is an extraordinary opportunity to sustain coastal communities, while delivering clean, renewable electricity to the grid, not just on the west coast, but on the south coast too.

However, there are three critical constraints to consider. First, this ambition needs to be converted into a policy target, to ensure progress can be measured and accounted for. The Government failed to seize the opportunity to send a positive signal to the market via the Climate Action Plan, to inspire confidence in industry, such that the foreign direct investment will be sustained, and not lost. This is a real risk, evidenced by Equinor’s departure from the Irish market in recent days.

A climate protester looks at messages left on a fence outside the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow during the Cop26 summit. Picture: Andrew Milligan

Second, if we are serious about the potential of floating wind to contribute to net-zero targets by 2050, we need to pave the way for proposed floating projects in the Celtic Sea and Atlantic to contribute to 2030 targets. Floating wind projects can leverage up to approximately 70% of the supply chain required to underpin the fixed-bottom sector, but floating projects also need access to port facilities with special characteristics, such as deepwater and reinforced quays. Strategic port development locations need to be identified.

Yet the port sector languishes under a National Port Strategy that has not been updated since 2013.

Third, traditional, fixed-bottom windfarms in the Irish Sea, the initial movers in the offshore wind sector in Ireland will not produce enough capacity to achieve the goal of 5GW of offshore wind by 2030.

It is painfully obvious that the realisation of targets such as 80% of renewable electricity by 2030 will simply not be met by ‘business as usual’.

EirGrid this week unveiled a €1bn plan to futureproof Ireland’s power grid, without including a plan to connect offshore wind to existing grid infrastructure around Moneypoint by 2030 even though industry is poised to unlock the potential of renewable resources off the west coast.

Why then has the Government failed to set a course for floating wind in the Climate Action Plan?

Why are we not putting plans in place to support enterprise hubs around key port infrastructure?

Why are we not seizing an unprecedented opportunity to pull the future towards us for the west coast of Ireland?

Misperceptions about sector's state of readiness

Arguably, a major challenge facing floating offshore wind right now relates to misperceptions about the sector’s state of readiness. This is simply not justifiable as a reason for inaction.

Technology improvements have enabled the rapid maturing of the floating wind market. According to WindEurope, by 2030, the cost of new European floating projects could be as low as €53 per MWh, with an average of €64 per MWh expected.

We have no time to waste.

While costs are falling, we must be ready with the right supporting policies and infrastructure in place to capitalise on them.

This type of vision requires the right enabling conditions. Industry will bring the capital and the know-how, if the Government lays the policy foundations.

Policy progress on the Marine Area Plan Bill is acknowledged, but this is just one piece of a complex jigsaw that must reconcile multiple demands for marine space.

If we are smart, areas designated for floating windfarms can become de-facto Marine Protected Areas, enhancing our ability to meet climate and biodiversity targets. However, the Government needs to resource-up for all of the above.

The message to Government resonates from the echo chambers of COP in Glasgow. The current state of play is not good enough. We need the human resource capacity to accelerate transformative action.

Val Cummins is managing director of Emerald Project and director of Simply Blue Energy