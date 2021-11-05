Pádraig Hoare: Politicians underestimating anger among climate change protestors

The response on Friday to the burgeoning anger of young people over the destruction of the environment from the British Government was ample evidence that this generation of political and social leaders just does not get it.

Thousands of people from all over Britain and beyond, including Ireland, did not come to Glasgow's chilly November streets for a party or a fun day out, they came to tell global powerbrokers that enough was enough.

They signalled that their voices would become stronger, more unified, and louder than ever as time wore on, unless the lofty words from world leaders on climate change this week at Cop26 actually translated into clear, decisive action.

UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi's response to the palpable anger? That those taking part could face fines.

"I have to say, I wish they were doing it on a Saturday and a Sunday, not in school time," he told Radio Times.

I'd hate to get into a situation where headteachers and teachers are having to fine families and students.

In a country where politicians have a spectacular ability to misjudge the mood of the next generation of voters, this was a doozy.

It's been a long time coming, and politicians the world over must realise that anger over climate change peril will not abate, but will grow stronger and stronger as Cop26 rolls into Cop27 and Cop28.

Because environmentalists have heard it all before — the dramatic speeches, the "this time it's going to be different" lines, the "we've changed, we promise", the blah blah blah.

"What we are now doing to the world … is new in the experience of the Earth. It is mankind and his activities that are changing the environment of our planet in damaging and dangerous ways. The result is that change in future is likely to be more fundamental and more widespread than anything we have known hitherto.

"Change to the sea around us, change to the atmosphere above, leading, in turn, to change in the world's climate, which could alter the way we live in the most fundamental way of all. The environmental challenge that confronts the whole world demands an equivalent response from the whole world. Every country will be affected and no one can opt out. Those countries who are industrialised must contribute more to help those who are not."

Can't put your finger on it? Why are those words familiar, you ask yourself. Was that Boris Johnson on Monday at Cop26 in Glasgow? Or was it Joe Biden? Maybe Justin Trudeau or Emmanuel Macron?

You'll have to go all the way back to 1989 to find those words. They were uttered by Margaret Thatcher at the UN General Assembly in November of that year.

Almost 32 years ago, and we're still no closer to taking the action needed to save the planet from inevitable destruction. But yeah, young people should really stay in school, that's the real issue, right?