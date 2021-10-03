Vaccine hesitancy a real issue in minority groups

Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy within marginalised ethnic minority populations must be considered a real issue. Much of the dialogue and discourse around vaccine hesitancy and vaccine refusal in this country centres on far-right, extremist groups and their protests in different cities on different weekends. Their agenda is promoted by people that are anti-mask, anti-vaccine, and believe that Covid is a hoax.

Amusingly, many people who identify with these groups refused to accept (and still do) women’s bodily autonomy during the Repeal referendum yet now use pro-choice slogans such as ‘my body, my choice’ to promote the discriminatory violation of their individual freedom — ie, being offered a non-mandatory and potentially life-saving vaccine.

These groups also include the people that have taken to marching to politicians' houses, ranting homophobic and hate-fuelled abuse. We all see them — on social media, the press, and news items.

Yet Ireland has one of the highest positivity rates for Covid vaccination in the world, at almost 90% of those eligible. Therefore, the potential exists to dismiss vaccine hesitancy as something to be ignored, nothing that affects us as we’re all vaccinated and the far-right are as mad as a box of frogs.

However, there are other populations within our society that are hesitant to receive the vaccine for reasons that have nothing to do with a political agenda or far-right extremism — ignoring these groups or masking them behind a positive vaccination rate is foolhardy and will only compound further, the problems that face public health in this country.

Negative perceptions

Migrant communities in Ireland, specifically Roma communities, have high negativity perceptions of the Covid-19 vaccine. Many, when asked, will refuse to receive it as they fear death and disability. Some will say that they would prefer to take their chances with Covid than take the vaccine.

Their hesitancy is multi-faceted and is very real. It is informed by media and news channels from different countries as well as social media and what they see in their daily feed. But on closer inspection, the social determinants of their health are key to understanding where this suspicion and fear of the vaccine comes from.

Roma communities have a long history of being marginalised and discriminated against across Europe, including genocide, forced sterilisation, expulsion from certain countries, linguistic and cultural oppression, slavery, and persistent and endemic racism.

Antigypsyism or racism directed at Roma communities continues unabated in the 21st century and evidence suggests it has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Bulgaria, planes have flown over Roma neighbourhoods spraying disinfectant on the houses and streets below. In Portugal, fences have been built around Roma communities to prohibit free movement and many Roma communities have faced lockdowns as precautionary measures, including Bulgaria, Greece, Portugal, Romania, and Slovakia, while no evidence existed of Covid positive cases within the community at that time.

In the European Parliament, a Bulgarian MEP referred to Roma communities as "nests of contagion". The mayor of Kosice in Slovakia referred to them as "socially unadaptable people" in defence of his public health arrangements to forcibly segregate Roma communities within the city.

Furthermore, Roma communities are disproportionately affected by communicable diseases, such as measles, hepatitis, and tuberculosis as well as non-communicable disease such as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions and are less likely to engage with healthcare services due to health inequalities.

They also have a shorter lifespan and lower self-perceived health status compared to non-Roma populations.

Prior to, during, and following migration to Ireland, migrant communities, including Roma, are exposed to socioeconomic stressors including poor and overcrowded living conditions, limited access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services, and linguistic, cultural, and legal barriers to accessing timely and appropriate care, all of which negatively impacts on the health and wellbeing of their families.

Inaccessible healthcare systems, combined with poor living conditions that Roma experience in many countries including Ireland, disproportionately expose Roma to increased risks from Covid-19, including infection, community transmission, hospitalisation, and death.

A Roma man was one of the first casualties of Covid in Ireland and positivity rates for the disease within the communities remains high.

The research tells us that marginalised and isolated groups are significantly influenced by socioeconomic and sociocultural barriers such as poverty, lack of representation, inadequate housing, exclusion, and poor access routes to education — leading to a mistrust of government institutions such as healthcare providers.

Competing priorities

To put it plainly, the competing priorities of ensuring children have enough to eat or a bed in which to sleep or a parent that has work that means they can stay in the country, becomes more of a priority than preventative healthcare.

Attempts to counter this deeprooted problem require us to show positive portrayals of Roma in our media, health campaigns, and health literature and, more importantly, ensuring that point-of-entry contact is respectful and culturally and appropriately informed.

We need targeted community health services that employ Roma allies to become ‘agents of change’ in terms of demystifying the threat of Covid-19 vaccination. We need meaningful community advocacy services funded and we need to continue the support links that were put in place during the pandemic to target this ‘hard-to-reach' population.

Some 2m-3m deaths are prevented annually across the globe through vaccination. Yet in 2019 the World Health Organisation identified low vaccination rates as one of the top ten global health threats.

Following a pandemic and the impact of the Covid vaccination, it would be fair to say that vaccine hesitancy is more of a threat now than ever before.

Anne Cronin has an MSc in Public Health and works as an independent management and research consultant with the HSE. She has 20 years' experience working in health inclusion with marginalised populations.