Chris Patten: Why the AUKUS submarine deal was necessary

The only effective response is for those with common agendas based on international rules and norms — whether strong, middle-ranking, or weak powers — to stand together and aggregate their influence through alliances.
The UK, Australia and the USA are forming a new trilateral defence partnership that will preserve security and stability around the world.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 16, 2021
It will also create hundreds of high-skilled jobs across the country, driving forward our levelling up agenda.#AUKUS https://t.co/W1MibdaBDc
Third, China — which faces large environmental challenges of its own, especially regarding water supply in its northern provinces — will leverage its agreement to climate goals, however inadequate, to compel others to toe the line on other issues. To get China to behave better on the environment, we will be told we must shut up about human rights violations and territorial aggression.
- Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong and a former EU commissioner for external affairs, is Chancellor of the University of Oxford.