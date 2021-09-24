The Mick Clifford Podcast: How much does big tech know about you with Dr Johnny Ryan

How much do the big tech companies, led by Facebook, Google and Amazon, know about you? How big an influence do they have on your life without you even realising it?
The role of big tech in all our lives has increased exponentially in recent years but a question arises as to whether elected governments have kept up with them to the extent that they can protect us, the citizens.
This week, Mick Clifford speaks to Dr Johnny Ryan of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties who co-authored the report, Europe’s Enforcement Paralysis, which suggests we may be living in a wild west of cyberspace.