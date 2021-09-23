Paul Hosford's New York Diary: Micheál Martin chairs UN Security Council but domestic trouble ferments

The Irish hotel own John Fitzpatrick has his name above not one, but two establishments in Manhattan.

Separated by just a few blocks of the concrete jungle, each has played host to parts of the Irish delegation in New York for UN High Level week - the Grand Central digs housing journalists and some officials, while the Manhattan hotel played host to the Taoiseach and his party.

With Wednesday's media opportunity taking place up town, journalists made the short hike north to compare like with like. Taking up probably too much of a footpath, the Taoiseach was peppered with questions from home, with Mica among the issues occupying the minds of journalists.

But not just of those in the press. Two Irish-American protestors ensured that the seriousness of the issue was impressed up Mícheál Martin, many miles from the crumbling homes in the North West.

Mr Martin, to his credit, has met with those affected and is keen to have a plan go to Cabinet by October.

Pressure in government over Mica

However, he acknowledged to the Irish Examiner that there is a danger that one home will succumb to the faulty blocks while conversations are had and details hashed out.

While the Taoiseach acknowledges this, when he lands in Ireland he will be confronted by Mica as a political issue in his own party. Fianna Fáil didn't hold a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday due to the Taoiseach's absence, but back in Dublin it was a key issue at the Fine Gael meeting.

In the Taoiseach's party, there are warnings of an electoral backlash if homeowners do not get 100% redress. But given the focus and unexpected protest at the Fitzpatrick, it is a warning the Taoiseach will be well aware of.

Wednesday also offered the Taoiseach the opportunity to lay out why he's in the Big Apple - Ireland's priorities at the UN, particularly as President of the Security Council.

That position will see him become the first Taoiseach to chair the venerable Council as Ireland tries to do something that would be incredibly impressive and pass a resolution affirming the links between climate change and global security.

With Russia, China and India as holdouts, Ireland will have to punch well above its weight to do something its predecessor on the council - Germany - couldn't and pass the resolution.

But while that is a noble and ultimately incredibly important goal, it won't butter any parsnips at home if the Mica situation is not handled sufficiently as the Taoiseach learns to balance a global presence with the problems of the day.