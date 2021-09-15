Elaine Loughlin: It's time for basic governing from Micheál and his ministers

Alan Kelly famously stated that power is a drug, but it feels as though some in the current three-stool coalition have become addicted to controversy over the past 15 months.

Once it gets over the drama of today's confidence motion, this Government will have to face the far more complex challenge of actually getting down to the nitty-gritty of basic governing.

The pandemic provided Micheál Martin and his ministers a level of protection from the petty squabbles and vicious backstabbing that usually goes with being in power.

But as the Dáil returns, so too will the evergreen issues of housing, healthcare waiting lists, climate change, education underfunding, childcare costs, traffic congestion and public transport, disability supports, and broadband not to mention the pre-budget battles over funding and allocations.

How this Government copes with the transition from emergency legislators to day-to-day governors will undoubtedly define it.

The unwinding of pandemic supports and emergency powers will be a delicate operation and reducing the overall spend on Covid measures from around €15bn to €7bn next year is no easy task.

But as Covid tumbles down the agenda, the Government will come under more scrutiny on its action (or lack of) across other areas.

HEALTH

The reduction and in some cases complete suspension of healthcare services has led to what Sinn Féin's David Cullinane has referred to as a tsunami of missed care.

Waiting lists have now tipped over the 900,000 mark for the first time ever. This, on top of the expected return of the annual trolley crisis over the winter months, will be a significant test for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly will also have to address the unexpected departure of two key figures on the Sláintecare management team.

In his resignation letter, Professor Tom Keane said the "requirements for implementing this unprecedented programme for change are seriously lacking”.

The Sláintecare blueprint, which achieved buy-in from across the political spectrum, was hailed as a significant feat when it was published in 2017, allowing it to fail would be catastrophic for any government and Mr Donnelly must get the implementation of the plan back on track.

Throw issues with the CervicalCheck tribunal, a review of abortion legislation, and a report on student nurse pay into the mix and it makes for a very busy Dáil term for the Health Minister.

CLIMATE

Eamon Ryan, who has already been plagued by in-fighting and disagreement within his own ranks, will come under renewed pressure to put a green stamp on the Government's agenda.

A new plan to tackle the climate crisis will be published in the coming weeks and will set out fresh targets sector by sector.

The Taoiseach has already said that this blueprint will set out detailed steps necessary to achieve our overall objective of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The measures are likely to be unpalatable for some sectors, including farmers, who have repeatedly claimed that they have been used as scapegoats in the climate emergency argument.

Mr Ryan, whose party was split on entering government in the first place, must prove that doing a deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was worth it.

EDUCATION

Detractors within his own party, refer to Simon Harris as the "pop-up minister" because they claim he runs a "pop-up department for six weeks every Autumn".

Having received feedback on the Cassells report from the EU Commission, Mr Harris will have the entire future funding model for a third level sector that has been neglected for decades.

It's a decision that successive education ministers have put on the long finger.

The Cassells report, published in 2016, set out three options for the future funding of Ireland’s higher education sector, but Mr Harris has already indicated that a student loan scheme is out of the question, meaning the State will have to fork out more to bridge a crippling gap in funding.

Education Minister Norma Foley has already had a rocky start to the school year and will be under pressure to get a handle on the policy around Covid close contacts in the classroom to ensure children remain in education.

CHILDCARE

A report on the early years sector last week revealed that childcare facilities across the country face reducing services or potential closure over the coming months due to an inability to recruit the necessary qualified staff.

The Siptu survey found that the sector is "drifting further into crisis” as low paid staff members exit.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has already indicated that he would like to see a fully State-funded model of childcare, but given the starting point, this is years — if not decades — away.

HOUSING

Minister Darragh O'Brien may have published his long-awaited Housing for All plan, but many of the aspects will require further legislation to implement and Sinn Féin's Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has already published a Bill that would remove the Part V affordable housing exemption for developers who purchased land between September 2015 and 2021, which he claims was a last-minute addition to Mr O'Brien's plan.

Expect stormy exchanges between Mr O'Brien and his opposition counterparts as he tries to halt what has been a runaway housing train for many years now.