The Mick Clifford Podcast: Maeve Mullin-Family fortunes and Who do you think you are?

Distant relatives and fantastic fortunes are this week's topic on The Mick Clifford Podcast. 
Could you be the distant relative of wealthy relative? Mick Clifford speaks to Maeve Mullin about her work to find those fortunate heirs. File picture.

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 10:58

Have you ever fantasied about the phone call to tell you a long lost and forgotten great aunt has just died and left you a fortune? 

Maeve Mullin is a genealogist and is this week's guest on the Mick Clifford podcast whose work includes tracking down the beneficiaries of Wills who could be the lucky recipient of such a phone call. 

Her work in Findersinternational brings her in contact with a treasure trove of human stories about love and loss and the lost and lonely and the odd recipient of that phone call.

