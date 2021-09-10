The Mick Clifford Podcast: Maeve Mullin-Family fortunes and Who do you think you are?

Have you ever fantasied about the phone call to tell you a long lost and forgotten great aunt has just died and left you a fortune?
Maeve Mullin is a genealogist and is this week's guest on the Mick Clifford podcast whose work includes tracking down the beneficiaries of Wills who could be the lucky recipient of such a phone call.
Her work in Findersinternational brings her in contact with a treasure trove of human stories about love and loss and the lost and lonely and the odd recipient of that phone call.